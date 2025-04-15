NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte With President Zelenskyy In Odesa, Ukraine – Statement

By Mark Rutte

President Zelenskyy, Dear Volodymyr,

It is important for me to be standing next to you today in Odesa, a city that has been under constant attack throughout Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Only this weekend, Russia attacked residential buildings and a hospital here with kamikaze drones. Today we both visited a hospital where I talked with some of the people injured in the war.

Just two days ago, in Sumy on Palm Sunday –the holiest day in the Christian calendar – two Russian ballistic missiles killed over 30 civilians – men, women, children.

Over 100 were injured – many seriously.

This is simply outrageous. It’s part of a terrible pattern of Russia attacking civilian targets and infrastructure across Ukraine. Even hundreds of hospitals and medical workers have been targeted over the last years.

I am here today because I believe Ukraine’s people deserve real peace – real safety and security in their country. In their homes.

My heart goes out to the people of Ukraine.

Those who lost loved ones in these recent strikes. And so many over the years.

Those who have been injured. Or lost their homes. Or had their dreams shattered by this unjust and unlawful war.

So I am here with you today, dear Volodymyr, To affirm to you and the Ukrainian people this simple message: NATO stands with Ukraine.

You and I know that this has been true all along. I also know that some have called NATO’s support into question in the last couple of months. But let there be no doubt. Our support is unwavering.

NATO continues to provide political and practical support for Ukraine by delivering security assistance and training through our command in Wiesbaden. And we work closely together in Kyiv and in Brussels.

What’s more, just in the first three months of 2025, NATO Allies have already pledged more than 20 billion euros in security assistance for Ukraine this year.

Our commitment is clear – and concrete.

We saw further contributions as you rightly said from Allies during the latest Ramstein meeting that was held in Brussels on Friday

Our support to Ukraine is designed to ensure that your country is strong and sovereign. Able to defend today and to deter any future aggression.

All of this to underpin the efforts towards a just and lasting peace.

Indeed, today we again spoke about the important talks that President Trump is leading with Ukraine as well as with Russia to try to end the war and secure a durable peace.

These discussions are not easy – not least in the wake of this horrific violence – but we all support President Trump’s push for peace.

Other Allies – including through efforts led by France and the United Kingdom – are ready, willing and able to shoulder more responsibility in helping to secure a peace when the time comes.

So let me say again – to the people of Ukraine.

We stand with you.

And look forward to a day that the brave men and women of this incredible country can enjoy freedom without fear.

So dear Volodymyr, thank you for inviting me here today. I am grateful for your leadership, for our friendship, and for our continued cooperation.

Slava Ukraini.