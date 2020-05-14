Saudi G20 Presidency To Hold Extraordinary Trade And Investment Meeting

By Arab News

The Saudi G20 Presidency will hold an extraordinary meeting on May 14 to discuss ways to minimize disruption to trade and global supply chains which have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting is set to bring together trade and investment ministers from G20 countries and invited countries, as well as heads of relevant international and regional organizations. It will evaluate the progress of leaders’ and ministers’ actions in response to the wide-ranging impact that COVID-19 has had on trade and investment.

It will be chaired by saudi Commerce Minister Majid Al-Qasabi and Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih. It will discuss ways to restore confidence and ensure continuity of trade by working to “ensure the flow of vital medical supplies, critical agricultural products and other goods and services across borders.”

The objective of the virtual meeting is to update G20 trade and investment ministers on the progress and work accomplished by the Trade and Investment Working Group since its last virtual meeting on March 30.

G20 meetings are currently held virtually, and more frequently, as the G20 takes urgent measures to support people and businesses, safeguard the stability of the global economy and financial markets, restore confidence, and prevent deep and prolonged negative economic impact.