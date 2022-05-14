Brazil: Unemployment Remains Stable In First Quarter Of Year

By ABr

By Cristina Indio do Brasil

The unemployment rate in Brazil stood at 11.1 percent in the 1st quarter of 2022, which means stability compared to the 4th quarter of 2021 when the same percentage was recorded. It also represents a drop of 3.8 percentage points compared to the same quarter of 2021, when it reached 14.9 percent.

The data are included in the quarterly result of the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad), released by the Brazilian government´s statistics agency IBGE.

In relation to the previous quarter, the unemployment rate remained stable in 26 Brazilian states. According to IBGE, the only decrease has been reported in Amapá state (3.3 percentage points).

For IBGE Work and Income coordinator Adriana Beringuy, the drop however is not due to the increase in the number of employed people, but to the lower number of unemployed people looking for a job in this state.