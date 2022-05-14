Iran, Tajikistan Hold Consular Talks In Dushanbe

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian and Tajik diplomats attended the fifth Joint Consular Meeting of the two countries in Dushanbe.

The meeting was held in the Tajik capital on Thursday, attended by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary, and Iranian Expatriates Affairs Alireza Bigdeli and Sharaf Sheralizoda, the Tajik deputy foreign minister for economic and consular affairs, as well as consular experts of the two countries.

The two sides exchanged views and reached an agreement on consular affairs, including facilitating the issuance of tourism visas, commerce and investment, resolution of issues relating to the students, expansion of consular-judicial cooperation, support for the rights of Iranian citizens and companies in Tajikistan, cooperation over illegal migration and human trafficking, the fight against terrorism, and the issue of nationality.

The Tajik side announced that it had started issuing electronic visas for Iranian citizens, with the situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic having returned to normal, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

The Iranian team, in turn, called for facilitation of issuing visas by eliminating the intermediaries and easing the administrative procedure.

The two sides finally agreed to put forward and discuss a plan for eliminating tourism visas within the framework of their consular talks.