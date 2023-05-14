Iran, Egypt to Soon Restore Ties, Reopen Embassies

By Tasnim News Agency

An Iranian lawmaker unveiled plans for the restoration of relations between Iran and Egypt, which are engaged in negotiation in Iraq, saying the embassies in Tehran and Cairo will reopen in the near future.

In an interview with Tasnim, member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Fadahossein Maleki highlighted the significance of revival of diplomatic ties between Iran and Egypt.

Pointing to the important role of Egypt and its historical and civilizational position in the region and the world, the lawmaker confirmed that negotiations between Iran and Egypt are underway in Iraq.

The relations between Tehran and Cairo will be restored in the near future and the embassies of the two countries in Tehran and Cairo will reopen, Maleki stated.

The MP also noted that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will hold a meeting after the reopening of embassies.

In January, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson said the foreign minister of Iran and the president of Egypt had held positive talks on the sidelines of a regional summit about Iraq, held in Jordan in December 2022.

The spirit of the talks was positive, as the two sides were willing to hold negotiations, he added.

Pointing to the constant interaction between Iran and Egypt through their interests sections in Tehran and Cairo, the spokesman said the two countries “have basically no problem for dialogue, meetings, and exchange of views”.

“Basically, the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes any positive movement and development leading to the formation of a new atmosphere in the bilateral relations between Iran and Egypt, and would respond positively to any positive initiative in this regard,” he added.