COVID-19 Pandemic, Climate Change, And Renewables – OpEd

By Todd Royal

We are possibly witnessing the most destructive scientific fraud in the history of man via the COVID-19 pandemic while shutting down the U.S. economy. Hysteria has gone wild, destroying people’s lives. This level of “groupthink has drove unnecessary global shutdowns.” When the majority of U.S. deaths, and countries like Italy occur in nursing homes from the coronavirus it’s time to bring medical facts from physicians into this discussion.

One epidemiologist, Knut Wittkowski, has gone so far as to say: “we could open up again and forget the whole thing (COVID-19).” Stanford University School of Medicine professor, Dr. jay Bhattacharya, would likely agree with Dr. Wittkowski.

The death blow for ending U.S. and global lockdowns comes from the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC):

“The CDC has attempted to offer a real estimate of the overall death rate for COVID-19, and under its most likely scenario, the number is 0.26%. Officials estimate a 0.4% fatality rate among those who are symptomatic and project a 35% rate of asymptomatic cases among those infected, which drops the overall infection fatality rate (IFR) to just 0.26% — almost exactly where Stanford researchers pegged it a month ago.”

Seems Florida is the model for how to deal with this global contagion, and reopen economies. There are large issues that need to be dealt with immediately such as the U.S. and China on the brink of a new Cold War that triangulates India and Japan as the realist balancers in Asia. An Asian-based NATO could be in the offering with Japan, India, and the U.S. countering China in Asia.

What’s been fascinating during this shutdown are how COVID-19 models predicting millions of death (Governor Gavin Newsome of California said, “25 million Californians” could contract coronavirus and possibly die) are similar to climate models – both computer-generated model types have been consistently wrong.

Climate models also consistently overstate global warming by man (anthropogenic). But why? Easier to scare the world over warming or viral death than dealing with 1.4 billion Chinese who are an existential threat to the current global order led by the U.S. in place since World War II.

Consider global warming/climate change (GWCC): the earth’s climate is “rising at a microscopically slow pace.” NASA’s global temperature readings only go back to 1880, since that time frame the earth’s temperature went up 1.14 degrees Celsius. That averages out to an increase of 0.008 Celsius per year. Miniscule when prior geological periods were hotter, or cooler, and carbon dioxide was much higher.

Then climate models are clearly being shown to “project too much warming,” and climate modelers “have a vested self-interest in convincing people that climate modeling is accurate and worthy of continued funding.” If taxpayer monies dried up would climate modelers even care about GWCC? Same could be said of U.S. Governors, the World Health Organization, and interests wanting this shutdown to continue.

Renewables are finally being brought out into the global debate, and asked if they are worth more than natural gas or nuclear energy? Far-left filmmaker Michael Moore’s new documentary “Planet of the Humans” has “unmasked the power and money behind the renewables scam.”

Powerful film that has infuriated the global environmental movement, and revealed the devastating ecological impact emanating from wind turbines and solar panels. This clearly reveals the hypocrisy coming from men such as California coal-investing-billionaire – turned environmentalist Tom Steyer – who only cares about renewables to enrich his interests and investors.

The similarities to coronavirus shutdowns are eerily similar – state-sponsored shutdowns for political gain – similarly renewables need taxpayer subsidies to control electricity for the masses, albeit with “state-sponsored theft.” Theft of livelihoods, and theft of reliable and affordable electricity and energy when so far there have been no coronavirus spikes in places that have reopened in the U.S.

In that case, reopen the world, and U.S. economies with cheap and plentiful coal, or use emission-lowering, natural gas-fired power plants for electricity. But watch out for the “green de-development movement” that wants to prolong the coronavirus shutdown to push renewables, global warming facades, and socialism for greater government control. This movement parrots the untruthful media by saying air is cleaner now that economic activity has diminished via COVID-19 when that accusation is false – no, the air isn’t cleaner. Only natural gas usage has lowered emissions.

U.S. Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden wants to ban hydraulic fracturing (fracking) that would cost billions in lost tax revenues, economic activity, jobs, and increase the risk of global instability; since nothing in recent memory has changed U.S. foreign policy more than moving away from Middle East dictators for hydrocarbons. Literally, U.S. fracking has changed the world.

Renewables are likewise similar to coronavirus shutdowns for all the wrong reasons – both are killing the world. Wind turbines kill eagles, but energy companies produce life-saving products that fight coronavirus, and are an essential part of the post-COVID-19 recovery. Renewables destroy electrical supplies, adds zero value-add to electrical grids, and brings the highest electrical prices in the world whenever widely deployed.

Why would the world and particularly the U.S. (the arbitrator of global peace) ever use renewables (solar panels and wind turbines) for energy to electricity when they do not ever work as advertised? With the coronavirus still looming, a global depression a real possibility, and China on the hegemonic-march in Asia and globally, this isn’t the time to rely on unreliable coronavirus or climate change models for national security and health policies.

Moore’s documentary has exposed “’swindlers’ peddling misinformation and the environmental benefits of green energy.” Green energy hinders economic growth and recovery from COVID-19. With a looming great power competition taking place between China and the U.S. that should be based on principled realism, let’s do away with outdated efficacy models for renewables, man-made global warming, and COVID-19 estimates that have grossly overstated the death rates. Global peace, a return to normal, and prosperity are waiting for prudent, factual results.