PM Sánchez Calls For United Response To Overcome Crisis That Has Affected All Of Europe

By Eurasia Review

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez met on Tuesday in Berlin with the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, to prepare for this week’s European Council.

Pedro Sánchez and Angela Merkel agreed on the need to reach an agreement in July so that the EU-27 can recover as quickly as possible from the consequences of COVID-19, according to Moncloa. Sánchez called for a “coordinated, concerted and swift” response from the EU-27 to tackle a crisis that has affected all countries, in line with the values that have helped build the European Union with “a great deal of effort”.

Sánchez sought to recall the common interest of everyone to re-launch Europe on the path of growth and pointed out that, although he is aware that these will be “difficult” negotiations, we must overcome our differences. Sánchez reiterated to Angela Merkel the firm position of the Government of Spain regarding the size of the Recovery Fund, which must adopt the proposal made by the European Commission as its starting point and be tied into the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF).

During the meeting, the two leaders expressed their agreement on the strategy to overcome the consequences of the current economic crisis caused by the pandemic, which could turn into a very serious social crisis if the response does not rise to the occasion. Sánchez also conveyed to Merkel the solidarity and support of the Spanish people and of the Government of Spain with the German victims of COVID-19, and thanked her government for its support during the worst months of the pandemic in Spain.

Sánchez also sought to stress the opportunities that this pandemic has brought with it, such as the reforms being undertaken by the Government of Spain that are focused on the green economy, digitalisation and education.

Sánchez pointed out that this crisis is an opportunity to highlight to European citizens and the whole world the importance of a model based on the pillars of the Welfare State. He also stated that the European health system is a guarantee that when a vaccine becomes available, “access to it will be fair and equal for all European citizens”.

Sánchez will continue on Wednesday with his round of contacts with European partners with a view to the upcoming European Council on 17 an 18 July in Brussels by meeting with the Prime Minister of Sweden, Stefan Löfven, and with the French President, Emmanuel Macron. These meetings come on top of the bilateral meetings he has already held with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, of Portugal, António Costas, and of Italy, Giuseppe Conte.