Rouhani Says Iran Able To Produce 90% Enriched Uranium

By Tasnim News Agency

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has developed such great capabilities in the peaceful employment of nuclear technology that it can begin to enrich uranium to a purity level of 90% if a reactor requires that type of fuel, President Hassan Rouhani said.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the outgoing Iranian president hailed his administration’s success in maintaining and strengthening the nuclear industry’s capabilities.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has proved that it can produce uranium enriched to 20 and 60 percent purity levels, the president noted.

“Even if a reactor needs 90 percent (enriched uranium) one day, we’ll have no problem and can (produce it),” he noted.

Iran has demonstrated that it can do anything in the course of peaceful employment of nuclear industry, Rouhani added.

He also noted that his administration’s success in striking the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with six world powers in 2015, having the sanctions lifted, and increasing the country’s oil exports reveals that it is possible to resolve the major and complicated problems between Iran and the other countries or the international organizations through dialogue and constructive interaction.

The president also said that his administration has handled the bulk of the job in the negotiations on the revival of the JCPOA and the termination of sanctions, noting that the ground is prepared for the next administration to complete the task.

In comments in late June, the spokesman for the government said the administration of Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi will handle the negotiations on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal if Tehran’s desirable demands are not met until end of the outgoing administration’s term.

Raeisi, the former Judiciary Chief of Iran, has won the June 18 presidential election by a landslide.

In a press conference after winning the election, Raeisi took a swipe at the US for violating the JCPOA and at the European states for failing to honor their commitments under the nuclear deal.

The latest round of talks to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action began in Vienna on April 6 between Iran and the remaining members of the nuclear deal, namely the UK, France, Russia and China plus Germany.

The US left the JCPOA in 2018 and restored the economic sanctions that the accord had lifted. Tehran retaliated with remedial nuclear measures that it is entitled to take under the JCPOA’s Paragraph 36.

The current negotiations examine the potential of revitalization of the nuclear deal and the US’ likely return to it.