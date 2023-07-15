Saudi FM And Blinken Discuss Ties During Call

By Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan made a phone call to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the foreign ministry announced on Friday evening.

During the call, they reviewed aspects of consolidating and strengthening relations between the Kingdom and the US in various fields were reviewed.

The two ministers also discussed regional and international developments and a range of bilateral issues.

“The secretary and the foreign minister affirmed their countries’ shared commitment to end the devastating conflict in Sudan and meet the urgent humanitarian needs of the Sudanese people,” the State Department said in a statement.