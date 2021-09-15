ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Iranian navy. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
Iran Says It Plans To Build New Large Warship, Destroyers

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

Commander of the Iranian Army unveiled plans for the production of a new forward base ship and destroyers for naval missions.

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi told DEFA Press that the Navy is gearing up for more missions in oceans, days after a flotilla of warships returned home from an Atlantic mission.

The 75th flotilla of military vessels, including Sahand destroyer and Makran forward base ship, returned to Iran on September 9 after a mission that lasted 133 days. It has sailed 45,000 kilometers in three oceans, passing by 55 countries in three continents.

According to the Army chief, the Navy has plans to manufacture a new forward base ship similar to Makran as well as new destroyers for future overseas operations.

Major General Mousavi also said that Iran has gained such experience in manufacturing military vessels that it can make new destroyers and naval equipment in the shortest time possible.

The new homegrown destroyers would be equipped with upgraded systems, he noted, saying the naval units must be furnished with advanced gear fit for missions in all oceans.

