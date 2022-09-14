Iran Sees Increased Trade With Uzbekistan

By Tasnim News Agency

The president of Iran proposed plans to increase the trade exchanges with Uzbekistan by three to four times.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who arrived in Samarkand on Wednesday to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, held talks with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The Iranian president proposed in the meeting that the current level of $500 annual trade exchanges between Tehran and Tashkent can rise by three to four times in the first step.

He noted that Iran’s experiences in the agricultural sector as well as its technical and engineering capacities could be useful in mutual cooperation with Uzbekistan.

Hailing the deep-rooted cultural and civilizational relations between the two countries, Raisi said the two states can promote cooperation in the transportation industry and the energy sector.

Iran sees no limits to the expansion of relations with Uzbekistan, he underlined.

Chief of staff of the Iranian president’s office said on Wednesday that Iran and Uzbekistan are going to sign 18 agreements and memoranda of understanding during the presidential visit.