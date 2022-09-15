The Weaponization Of Employment Headhunters By Global Oligarchs – OpEd

By Rahul Manchanda

Apparently, one of the only industries left in the United States of America that has been left unregulated, not even codified in ethics principles, is the perfidious and sullied world of Employment Headhunters.

Advertisement

Often confused with their more civilized cousin, Employment Recruiters, Employment Headhunters, hitherto “Headhunters,” are literally staffed by some of the most unsavory, unethical, dishonest, scurrilous, sociopathic, mercenary, money hungry, and devoid of any decency individuals who are often weaponized by their mainly wealthy, oligarchy based clientele, simply for the fact that no one in their right mind could, or would, pay anyone up to 50% of the annual salary of a prospective employee up front, unless they either (1) knew that the prospective employee would generate 1000-fold in profits, or (2) wanted to sabotage or destroy another entity’s (usually a competitor) business.

And this may the main reason that the world of Headhunters is unregulated – because only the super wealthy need apply.

In some ways, Headhunters are akin to underworld sins and crimes, such as illegal narcotics, sexual deviancy, weapons of mass destruction trafficking, high class prostitution, assassination, and other arenas too creepy to be described here.

But as a very famous international business magnate once said, “Everything is for sale, if the price is right.”

How fitting that this quote came from a super wealthy international business man.

Advertisement

Nowadays, all an oligarch-run company has to do, to upset the apple cart in any well-run company, is to hire a Headhunter to tempt and then steal that company’s most prized employee(s), and this will in turn quickly bring the targeted company (and its CEO) to existential, financial, and logistical ruin.

The thieving oligarch company often then cynically turns around and fires that stolen employee, discarding them after only a few weeks/months, just long enough after the trust and good will has been completely destroyed by and between the former company and their prized employee.

The only other methods to do that are clearly illegal, if not unethical – such as the methods described above.

So why then, has no one in the United States government either organized or targeted the Headhunter industry for legal regulation, reporting requirements, rules and guidelines, or even ethics?

Even journalism has these types of codes.

Well, as was indicated above, just as the super wealthy generally do not believe that the law or ethics applies to them, similarly the weaponization of the Headhunter is also an unregulated weapon in their arsenal of unfair competition and deceptive business practices.

Hopefully the three branches of government will begin to take notice of this nefarious field of endeavor, and begin to get involved so that young, green, start up companies will also have a chance to flourish and grow, without having their wings periodically clipped (if not de-fanged) by the bullying oligarchs that are already established in their chosen field.