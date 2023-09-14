Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Receives Messages From Iran’s President

By Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received two letters from Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday.

The messages were in regards to bilateral relations and ways to support and enhance them in various fields.

The messages were received on behalf of Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal bin Farhan by his deputy Walid bin Abdul Karim Al-Khereij during a meeting with the Ambassador of Iran to the Kingdom Ali Reza Enayati.

According to the Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, in a meeting with Iran’s new ambassador to Riyadh on Monday, before starting his diplomatic mission in Saudi Arabia, President Ebrahim Raisi stressed the need to take advantage of the existing capacities to broaden ties between Tehran and Riyadh.