IRGC Arrests Head Of Anti-Iran Media Outlet ‘Supported By French Intel’

By Tasnim News Agency

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced on Monday that in a “complicated” operation, it has managed to arrest the head of an anti-Iranian media outlet “directed and supported by France’s intelligence service”.

In a statement on Monday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps announced that Ruhollah Zam, who ran the “counter-revolutionary” website “www.amadnews.org” and Telegram channel “Amadnews”, has been arrested and is in custody.

The IRGC emphasized that Zam had been running extensive psychological warfare in recent years with direct logistical support of foreign intelligence services and counter-revolutionary agents outside the country in order to sow discord inside Iran, stoke Iranophobia, disseminate lies, foment doubt among the young generation about religious beliefs, prepare the ground for acts of violence and terror and create chaos and unrest inside the country.

“This evil mercenary element” was busted during a “sophisticated” intelligence operation, according to the statement.

“Despite being under the guidance of the French intelligence service and the support of the US and Zionist intelligence services…, and being guarded round the clock by various means and covers, he fell into a trap laid by… the IRGC’s Intelligence Organization,” the statement read.

Amadnews was suspended by the messaging app Telegram last year after Iran accused it of carrying calls for violence during protests that started in late 2017 and continued across the country. But the channel soon reappeared under a new name.

