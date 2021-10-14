ISSN 2330-717X
Zinedine Zidane. Photo by Walterlan Papetti, Wikipedia Commons.

Rush Tells Newcastle To Get Zidane If Bruce Is Sacked

Former Newcastle United star Ian Rush has advised new club owners to bring in “a foreign coach” like Zinedine Zidane if they were to sack Steve Bruce.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund bought 80% of the club, with the remaining 20% split between Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers.

The Welshman told Mirror Football: “I think Steve Bruce has done a great job, I think he deserves a chance to stay there. 

“You have to be realistic – Newcastle can still get relegated. Steve Bruce, if he’s still in charge, he will keep them up definitely, and he deserves a chance.

“If he doesn’t get a chance, who are you looking at? If you’re looking at the size of Newcastle, the wealth that they’ve got, you’d be looking at someone like Zinedine Zidane or Roberto Mancini, who could do fantastically.”

Zidane is currently unemployed, while Mancini is in charge of the Italian national team.

Newcastle are 19th in the Premier League at the moment and risk being relegated by the end of season.

