Putin Invites Armenia’s Pashinyan And Azerbaijan’s Aliyev To Meet In Russia
By PanARMENIAN
Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to hold a meeting in Russia, RIA Novosti reports.
“I am pleased to invite both the leader of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia. You can agree on a date, and as far as I understand it, there is interest to meet in Russia,” he said at a CIS summit in Astana, Kazakhstan on Friday, October 14.
Putin noted that any city, including Sochi, Moscow or Saint Petersburg, could host the meeting: “Anywhere, anytime.”
Pashinyan and Aliyev last met face-to-face at an October 6 meeting, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and attended by President of the European Union Charles Michel.