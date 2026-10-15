UK To Accelerate Missile Deliveries To Ukraine

By Alice Tidey

Key Takeaways:

The UK will accelerate air-defence missile deliveries to Ukraine ahead of President Zelenskyy’s visit to London, announcing a £45 million package that includes £10 million in fast-tracked Lightweight Multirole Missiles for urgent winter needs.

The LMMs, effective against faster jet-powered drones, form part of a broader £1.6 billion commitment to supply more than 5,000 of the missiles over four years, while Prime Minister Andy Burnham prepares additional aid and seeks to repair ties between Zelenskyy and President Trump.

The move comes amid continued Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and recent US actions—including a diesel deal with Russia and an announced energy ceasefire—that have strained relations, even as Washington and the EU maintain that support and intelligence sharing have not changed.

(EurActiv) — The UK announced on Wednesday that it will accelerate deliveries of air defence missiles to Ukraine ahead of a visit to London by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The British government announced a £45 million (€53.4 million) package of surface-to-air missiles, including £10 million worth to be fast-tracked to meet Ukraine’s urgent winter requirements.

The deliveries will include British Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMMs), which have proved effective against jet-powered drones Russia uses against Kyiv and other areas far behind the front lines. These faster, higher-flying drones pose a greater challenge to Ukrainian air defences than propeller-driven Shahed drones.

The UK has already committed £1.6 billion to supply more than 5,000 LMMs over the next four years.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has also asked ministers to prepare further military aid packages in the coming weeks.

The move comes amid continued Russian attacks on Ukraine’s capital and energy infrastructure.

Burnham meanwhile told lawmakers on Wednesday morning ahead of his meeting with Zelenskyy that he would seek to “repair bridges” between the Ukrainian leader and US President Donald Trump.

In recent days, Trump has announced a diesel-supply deal with heavily sanctioned Russia, and blindsided both sides in the almost five-year conflict by announcing an “energy ceasefire”. He has also angrily hit out at Zelenskyy over Ukrainian long-range attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, suggesting he should be replaced as president.

“What I have to do in my role is try and repair bridges so that the support comes back,” Burnham told the British parliament.

Zelenskyy’s visit to London comes as Ukraine accuses the US of helping Russia, saying Washington failed to warn it of incoming missile strikes and has slowed the Starlink satellite internet system it relies on for its battlefield communications and frontline logistics.

Trump insisted on Tuesday that Washington was still helping Ukraine, while a US official told AFP on Wednesday its policy had “not changed”. The EU also said there were “no indications” intelligence sharing had stopped.