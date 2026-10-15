When One Technology Provider Fails, How Many Banks Can Still Pay? – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

A bank can remain solvent and well-capitalized yet be unable to process customer payments if a shared digital service fails for multiple institutions at once, elevating common technology dependencies to a top global financial-stability concern.

At the IMF–World Bank meetings in Bangkok, officials launched an anti-fraud blueprint amid IMF and FSB warnings on cyber and AI-related risks from concentrated providers of cloud, identity, and payment tools; Europe’s DORA already oversees critical ICT firms while the US has proposed updated third-party guidance, but neither fully addresses simultaneous multi-bank failures.

Regulators are urged to run controlled cross-border exercises that measure “safe-payment throughput”—the volume and value of legitimate payments completed without weakening required controls—after simulated shared-service outages, recognizing that operational disruption can mimic financial distress and that separate bank plans do not guarantee joint resilience.

At the IMF–World Bank meetings in Bangkok, financial leaders are confronting digital fraud. Their next test should be what happens when banks depend on the same broken technology provider.

A bank can be solvent, well capitalized and open for business—and still be unable to process a customer’s payment. Now imagine several banks encountering that problem at once, not because each has suffered a separate attack, but because all depend on the same unavailable technology service.

That is a scenario, not a report of an incident. Yet it belongs near the top of the global financial-stability agenda.

At this week’s IMF–World Bank meetings in Bangkok, officials launched the Bangkok Blueprint for Fraud-Resilient Financial Services, a new framework for fighting cyber-enabled fraud through cooperation across the financial ecosystem. It addresses a genuine threat. But preventing fraudulent payments is not the whole challenge. Financial systems must also prove that they can continue processing legitimate payments when the shared digital services on which banks depend suddenly fail.

The warnings are unusually current. In its October 13 Global Financial Stability Report briefing, the IMF identified cyber incidents capable of disrupting financial services or weakening confidence as a significant source of risk. A day earlier, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) renewed its warning about vulnerabilities connected to artificial intelligence and the increasingly interconnected financial system.

Those statements should lead to a practical question: what would remain safe and functional if several otherwise healthy financial institutions needed the same broken supplier at the same moment?

A shared provider can become a shared failure

Banks spread financial risks across borrowers, markets and counterparties. Their digital operations may be less diversified. Institutions that compete for customers can rely on overlapping cloud infrastructure, identity services, cybersecurity software, payment-screening tools or data platforms. Some of those dependencies sit behind another vendor, making them harder to identify from an ordinary procurement contract.

In an August letter to G20 finance leaders, FSB Chair Andrew Bailey warned that cyber disruption can cross borders through common providers and infrastructure. He called for preparation against simultaneous failures affecting multiple firms or shared technology dependencies, including the capacity to rebuild critical systems and data from bare metal after serious incidents.

A September paper from the Bank for International Settlements’ Financial Stability Institute describes how frontier AI could accelerate vulnerability discovery and multi-step attacks while also strengthening defensive work. It specifically identifies concentration among cloud, software and AI providers as a channel through which shocks can spread across institutions and jurisdictions. This is an assessment of risk, not evidence that AI has already caused a multi-bank collapse.

AI need not be involved at all for the concentration problem to arise. A faulty update, a prolonged power disruption, a compromised access service or a failed recovery process could leave customers of the same supplier facing the same obstacle. The question is whether each bank’s continuity plan quietly assumes it will be first in the supplier’s recovery queue.

The consequences depend on what the service does. Losing a marketing tool is inconvenient. Losing a required fraud check, an authentication service or a payment-data feed may leave an institution unable to establish which transactions it can lawfully and safely execute. Paying without adequate controls can create fraud or compliance risks. Holding every transaction can deny households and businesses access to funds they need for wages, supplies and obligations.

The operational failure can then start looking like a financial one. A delayed payment is not automatically a liquidity crisis, but counterparties may not immediately know why funds have not arrived. As uncertainty travels, customers and firms could react to a technology outage as though it signaled trouble at the institution itself.

The regulators have begun; the joint test is still worth demanding

Europe has taken a significant step under the Digital Operational Resilience Act. In November 2025, EU supervisory authorities designated critical information-and-communications-technology providers for direct oversight based partly on systemic importance, critical functions and the substitutability of services. On October 13 this year, the authorities’ 2027 work programme committed to continuing that oversight and strengthening preparedness against cyber threats.

In the United States, banking agencies proposed updated third-party risk guidance on September 11. It is a proposal, not a newly finalized rule. Its focus on tailoring oversight to the risks of each relationship is useful, but a regulator examining one bank’s vendor contracts cannot by itself establish what happens when many banks simultaneously need the same supplier to recover.

Authorities already conduct wider exercises. Minutes of a September 2025 Financial Stability Oversight Council meeting describe a Treasury-led simulation involving two large fictional banks, a payment clearinghouse and a central counterparty. The scenario examined a coordinated cyberattack on financial-market infrastructure and how agencies would respond. It was not a published demonstration that a shared provider could fail while legitimate payments continued normally.

That difference is the opportunity. Rather than inventing another broad resilience slogan, G20 regulators and payment-system overseers should build a common-provider failure into a controlled, cross-border exercise involving willing banks, technology suppliers and infrastructure operators. The FSB could help coordinate principles and comparisons across jurisdictions; national supervisors and operators would retain their own legal responsibilities. Europe’s DORA oversight could supply useful experience without being mistaken for a mandate over every payment system worldwide.

Measure the payments that can safely survive

The exercise should begin with a normal operating baseline. Then make one shared service unavailable to several fictional institutions at once, using synthetic transactions rather than endangering live customer money. A second round should introduce uncertainty about whether the service’s data and credentials remain trustworthy. An ordinary outage and a compromise are different problems; both deserve a test.

After one hour, and again after one business day, each participating institution should answer the same questions. How many legitimate payments, and what total value, could be completed under applicable rules? Which transactions had to be held, and for what verified reason? How much work accumulated? Could staff use an independently supported alternative—or did the fallback depend on the same vendor? How long did it take to regain trustworthy records and authorization controls?

The metric I would emphasize is safe-payment throughput: the number and value of legitimate payments processed without weakening required fraud, sanctions, authentication or settlement controls. High throughput obtained by quietly skipping mandatory checks would not constitute success. Neither would perfect compliance achieved only by freezing every activity for days when approved alternatives could have preserved service.

The test should measure false releases and mistaken holds as well as throughput. A payment made on a forged instruction is an unacceptable way to keep a dashboard green. So is restoring a service from backup without establishing that its data, software and credentials can again be trusted. Recovery speed and trustworthy recovery are separate results.

Shared providers do offer real advantages. Large firms may fund redundancy, specialist security and recovery capabilities that small banks could not build alone. Ordering every institution to duplicate every technology stack would be costly and could increase complexity. The objective is not to eliminate common providers. It is to stop treating the existence of separate bank continuity plans as proof that their common dependencies can withstand a joint shock.

The broader international stakes deserve attention. A cross-border payment may involve banks, correspondent relationships, service operators and infrastructure in more than one jurisdiction. The weakest operational link need not belong to the bank whose customer is waiting. The exercise should therefore trace how the disruption affects the end-to-end payment, while reporting aggregate results that do not expose sensitive network maps or customer data.

Bangkok’s new anti-fraud framework is a timely acknowledgement that financial security depends on an ecosystem, not simply one institution’s controls. The same logic must govern continuity. A bank’s financial statements can be sound while the machinery needed to pay its customers is not.

The next resilience test should not end when the systems come back online. It should end when the banks can once again show which payments are safe to make—and actually make them.