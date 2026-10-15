Whose Side Is Trump Really On In The Ukraine-Russia War? – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

The United States and Russia have agreed to an “energy ceasefire” under which Ukraine and Russia would refrain from targeting each other’s energy infrastructure, a measure Ukraine originally proposed to block Russian attacks on its civilian power stations this winter.

President Trump’s announcement surprised Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, who conditioned agreement on Russian compliance that has not yet materialized, while the U.S. retains leverage through intelligence support and weapons sales to NATO allies even after reducing direct aid; Trump has also waived sanctions on Russian diesel exports (set to expire in April 2027) and pressed Ukraine on elections and territorial concessions.

The arrangement is unusual in speaking for Ukraine, and critics argue Trump has shifted from Biden’s full support by blaming Kyiv for a war Moscow started, with the diesel waiver expected to increase Russian war revenue without substantially lowering consumer prices, amid contributing factors from both Ukrainian strikes and the Iran conflict.

The United States and Russia have apparently agreed that Ukraine and Russia will undertake an “energy ceasefire,” according to which the two belligerents will abstain from targeting each other’s energy infrastructure.

Ukraine originally proposed such a ceasefire to stymie Russia’s repeated effort to freeze Ukraine’s population this winter by targeting civilian power stations. To starve Russia of a major source of funding for its war, the Ukrainians have been successfully targeting oil refineries deep in Russia with missiles and drones.

Trump’s snap announcement appeared to take Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by surprise, but he agreed to go along with it if Russia did too, which he says hasn’t happened yet.

This is an odd bilateral agreement because it apparently speaks for Ukraine. Moreover, even though the United States has drastically reduced direct advanced-weapons provision to Ukraine, it still assists the country by selling the weapons to its NATO allies, which then give or sell them to Ukraine. Also, Ukraine has been striking Russian oil refineries and other energy targets with the help of U.S. intelligence. Although U.S. leverage over Ukraine has been attenuated by the drastic reduction of direct military grants, America could pull the plug on intelligence or weapon sales to NATO.

President Donald Trump is correct that Ukraine’s survival matters more for Europe’s security than it does for U.S. security. After all, during the Cold War, the United States lived with a more powerful Soviet Union that included Ukraine. Therefore, he is right to expect wealthy NATO countries to pay more for Ukraine’s defense.

Yet Trump has gone too far by essentially changing sides and backing aggressive Russian President Vladimir Putin; in contrast, President Joe Biden, Trump’s predecessor, had backed Ukraine wholeheartedly. Trump has blamed Ukraine for a war that Russia started by its invasion and has pressured the defending country to achieve peace by giving up territory it has not lost militarily.

After President Zelenskyy recently criticized Trump for waiving U.S. economic sanctions on Russian diesel exports to the United States and the world, Trump told the world that Ukraine needs to hold an election to select a president who is ready to make peace, adding that Zelenskyy had refused to do so on many occasions. A bipartisan group of U.S. senators then charged that Trump’s sanctions waiver violated the Ending Importation of Russia Oil Act (2022). Given that the waiver will expire in April 2027, many analysts believe Trump issued it purely to help Republicans in the midterm elections.

Zelenskyy noted that the waiver will give Russia more revenue with which to attack his country. Moreover, more Russian diesel on the market will likely not bring down the price enough to help consumers. Although Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy facilities may have helped cause the annoying but bearable hikes in worldwide diesel prices, Trump’s war in Iran also has been a major cause.

Zelenskyy can at least argue that his war is needed for national survival; Trump cannot make the same argument for his dubious war of choice.

This article was also published in The Orange County Register (CA)