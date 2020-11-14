ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, November 15, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Azadi Tower, Tehran, Iran.

Azadi Tower, Tehran, Iran.
1 Middle East World News 

Iran Denies Reports Of Killing Of Al-Qaeda Leader In Tehran

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Iran’s Foreign Ministry vehemently denied the media reports about assassination of an official of the al-Qaeda terrorist group in Tehran.

Asked by reporters about the rumors spread by the Israeli sources and a recent story by the New York Times which claims that an official of the al-Qaeda terrorist group has been assassinated in Iran, the Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson strongly denied any presence of the terrorist group’s members in Iran.

Khatibzadeh also advised the American media not to be entrapped by the Hollywood-style scenarios invented by the US and the Zionist regime’s officials.

Al-Qaeda is a result of the wrong policies adopted by the US and its allies in the region, he said, adding, “In order to shirk responsibility for the criminal activities of that group (al-Qaeda) and other terrorist groups in the region, Washington and Tel Aviv try every now and then to draw a link between Iran and such groups through falsification and the leakage of fabricated information to the media.”

“Although the US has not refrained from leveling any false accusation against the Islamic Republic of Iran in the past, such an approach has become a permanent modus operandi in the current US administration, as the White House has attempted to make advances in implementing its Iranophobia plot by repeating such allegations,” the spokesman stated.

“Such accusations are undoubtedly part of the full-fledged economic, intelligence and psychological war against the Iranian people, and the media should not act as a tribune for spreading the White House’s purposeful lies about Iran.” 

The comments came after the New York Times claimed on Friday that al-Qaeda’s second-in-command, accused of helping to mastermind the 1998 bombings of two US embassies in Africa, was killed in Iran in August by Israeli operatives acting at the behest of the US.

The US newspaper claimed that Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, who went by the nom de guerre Abu Muhammad al-Masri, was shot dead by two men on a motorcycle in Tehran then.

PinLinkedInPrint
Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.