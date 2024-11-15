Pentagon Will Work Quickly To Meet President Biden’s ‘Surge’ Commitment To Ukraine Support

By DoD News

By C. Todd Lopez

In September, President Joe Biden announced he plans to “surge” security assistance to Ukraine. That surge includes plans to ensure all remaining congressionally authorized funding to support Ukraine, including $5.5 billion in presidential drawdown authority, should be transferred to Ukraine before the administration closes out activities in January.

Executing that presidential drawdown authority, which means moving some $5.5 billion in gear from U.S. military inventory to Ukraine before Jan. 20, is a tall order. But Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said the Defense Department has demonstrated a remarkable ability to quickly get things done over the past three years.

“It is a short time … just under 70 days,” Singh said during a briefing today. “This department can do incredible work in that amount of time. The president made clear that … he wants to spend down the authority that Congress has allocated and authorized before he leaves office. We’re going to work very hard to make sure that happens.”

Since Russia illegally invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the U.S. has provided about $60.4 billion in security assistance. On Nov. 1, for instance, the department initiated the 69th presidential drawdown authority package to Ukraine, worth some $425 million.

“I expect that for the next coming months of this administration, you’re going to continue to see those packages draw down from … what’s available in our stockpiles,” Singh said. “Again, we’re committed to ensuring that Ukraine has what it needs to be successful on the battlefield.”

Singh also said that the department has been, since the first transfer of military hardware to Ukraine though PDA, cognizant of what’s being sent and of what the department needs for itself to ensure that readiness is maintained. That’s something that’s not going to change, she said.

“We’re constantly refilling our shelves and our stockpiles,” she said. “The secretary is not going to allow the department to dip below readiness levels that he doesn’t feel comfortable with. So, as we continue to refill our own shelves, you’re going to see equipment, capabilities continue to flow out.”