Iran’s Nuclear Chief Denies Report On 90% Uranium Enrichment

By Tasnim News Agency

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami dismissed media reports that Tehran is preparing to enrich uranium to 90% purity.

In an interview with IRIB on Tuesday, Eslami dismissed the story about the enrichment of uranium to 90% purity level in Iran as an attempt to tarnish the country’s peaceful nuclear activities.

“Such story is false and these are threadbare allegations made against our country, specifically by the enemies and the Zionist current,” he noted.

Eslami underlined that Iran works in accordance with the International Atomic Energy Agency’s regulations.

“The International Atomic Energy Agency monitors all of our (nuclear) processes according to the rules and regulations. We have not taken and will not take any measure outside the framework (of the IAEA) at all,” he stated.

His comments came after Axios claiming that the Zionist regime has shared intelligence with the American and several European allies suggesting that Iran is taking technical steps to prepare to enrich uranium to 90% purity.

The Islamic Republic has repeatedly underlined that it has never sought and will never seek nuclear arms based on a fatwa (religious decree) issued by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei. The fatwa bans the production, possession and stockpiling of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction.