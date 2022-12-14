IAEA Officials Due In Iran

By Tasnim News Agency

Officials from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will travel to Iran soon, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Eslami said Iran maintains interaction with the UN nuclear agency.

Expressing hope for a step forward in clearing the obstacles and ambiguities in the course of cooperation between Iran and the IAEA, he said a group of IAEA officials will pay a visit to Iran within the next few days.

In early November, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and the director general of the IAEA have agreed on plans for interaction between the two sides.

The foreign minister also expressed hope that the UN nuclear agency would focus on technical issues, so that accusations leveled against Iran would be resolved through technical cooperation.