NATO Holds First-Ever Roundtable On Climate Change And Security

By Eurasia Review

NATO Headquarters held its first-ever Climate Change and Security Roundtable on Thursday (15 December 2022). This event brought together representatives of NATO Allies and renowned climate experts to discuss the impact of climate change on security.

Among the issues discussed were the latest trends on climate change and security in the Euro-Atlantic region, the implications of climate change for NATO’s future operating environments, and best practices from NATO Allies and other international bodies with respect to climate adaptation and mitigation.

The Climate Change and Security Roundtable included speakers from the World Meteorological Organisation, the World Bank Group, the UK Meteorological Office, the International Military Council on Climate and Security, the US Department of Defense, the UN Departments of Peacekeeping Operations and of Operational Support, Natural Resources Canada, and the international integrated technology group Rheinmetall.

The Roundtable is intended to become an annual event, underlining the need for NATO and other actors to work together in meeting the challenge of a changing climate. It also contributes to NATO meeting its ambition to becoming the leading international organization when it comes to understanding and adapting to the impact of climate change on security.