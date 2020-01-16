The Iron Heart Man Of Ayatollah Khamenei – OpEd

By Hamid Enayat*

A trending video clip of funeral ceremonies for Reinhard Heydrich, the founder of the notorious German Gestapo and Hitler’s representative in Czech, shows a large population of soldiers and loyalists of the system who had taken to the streets to remember him. The event took place just a few months before Hitler’s fall. History repeats itself. This time, the Iranian regime tried to make Qasem Soleimani’s funeral crowded with his admirers to portray him as a strong national figure.

مقایسه تاریخی مناسب در

مراسم به گور سپردن #قاسم_سلیمانی ملقب به سردار کودک کش با مراسم تشییع جنازه #راینهارد_هایدریش، فرمانده #گشتاپو در #آلمان_نازی و ملقب به «قصاب پراگ»، پس از به هلاکت رسیدن به دست متفقین قبل از سقوط #هیتلر و پایان جنگ جهانی دوم (برلین، ژوئن۱۹۴۲) pic.twitter.com/EwDx2Fzfj8 — Fardin Mahoutchiyan (@FardinMah) January 5, 2020

Mullahs, in their well-known ways, used a variety of tricks to set an attractive stage. They brought in IRGC, Basij forces, law enforcement, religious scholastics, and mercenaries. They also sent buses to distant villages, promising good food and other privileges to poor people in order to bring them to the big cities and gather a large crowd in support of Qassem Soleimani, even though Soleimani is known as a killer of children in Iran.

Holding the funeral in narrow streets to highlight the crowds was much like the funeral of Hitler’s man with the iron heart, well-known as the butcher, in the streets of Germany. The regime has also benefited from those who still advocate a policy of appeasement while coordinating a mourning chore for this “national” figure.

If there was only a little bit of freedom in Iran, even to the extent of the wounded and bloody country of Syria or Iraq, then we would have seen the happy cheers of the Iranian people for the assassination of this unique criminal.

If the Iranian regime, which has still not revealed the death toll of the mid-November uprising, and shoots thousands of empty-handed Iraqi and Iranian youths in the streets, let the opposition hold a demonstration, then we could see how much it is hated among the people. All Iranians agree on the slogans of “No Gaza, No Lebanon” and “Release Syria”. If the regime was right, they would allow the family of more than 1,500 martyrs of mid-November uprising to celebrate the 40th day of their children, a traditional religious ceremony in Iran for the death of their loved ones, to see how much the Iranian regime and Soleimani as its embodiment are hated.

Video clips on social media In the uprising of 2017 show how people pull down a portrait of this executioner along with Khamenei’s in the streets. In the streets of Iraq young people stump their boots on his image to show their hatred.

When Soleimani wasn’t successful and the local militia couldn’t solve the problem, he would interfere with the help of Qods forces. The constant presence of the Quds’ Force in the Syrian civil war, and the killing of thousands of people, children and opposition forces of Bashar Assad happened under the supervision of Qassem Soleimani.

Qassem Soleimani, under influence of Khamenei, was making Iraq a bridge for the Islamic Regime to invade and rule the Middle East and was misusing billions of dollars of the Iranians’ assets for their dreams. To build such a bridge, thousands of Iraqi people, especially women and children, were blown up, shattered and displaced to help the mullahs’ desire to be established in Iraq.

The genocide that Qassem Soleimani has caused, some of which we mentioned here, could not have been achieved without the Western policy of appeasement. The secret of his success of genocide in the Middle East and his domination lies in this reality. The same policy of appeasement can be traced to his death too. This is why the agents of this policy are praising him as a man of national authority and patriotism in media.

He killed so many people that he no longer needed to count his victims. He killed millions of people or left them homeless and dispersed. This is the real characteristic of Khomeini’s fundamentalism that Soleimani, a man with an iron heart, was clearly passionate about.

The policy of appeasement in the oil trade has caused the traders from both sides to close their eye to the bloodshed of thousands of Syrian children and the youth of the Middle East, under Qassem Soleimani’s provision which has been continued for more than three decades. With Trump’s military assault on this manifestation of the regime’s flimsy power, the policy of appeasement became diminished and the companions of the scandalous appeasement became discredited.

*Hamid Enayat is an Iranian analyst and writer based in Hamid Enayat is an Iranian analyst and writer based in Paris. He is also a human rights activist and has been a frequent writer on Iranian and regional issues for thirty years. He has been writing passionately on secularism and fundamental freedoms, and his analysis sheds light on various geopolitics and complex issues concerning the Middle East and Iran. Recently, he has also been collaborating with Media Express Press Agency.

Please Donate Today

Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.