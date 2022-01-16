Iran Oil Minister Says Good News Expected On Energy Cooperation With Russia

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji said negotiations have been made with Russia on a project, promising that good news will come out about cooperation between Tehran and Moscow in the energy sector.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Owji said the Iranian Oil Ministry has been elected as the chair of Iran-Russia joint chamber.

He noted that negotiations have been made on a Russian project in the energy sector, saying more details will be made public as soon as the talks yield results.

“I guess good news are coming on energy cooperation between Iran and Russia,” the minister added.

He also said that “good agreements” have been reached with Turkmenistan on the export of technical and engineering services, crude, and oil products, hoping that they would be signed and carried out soon.

On a contract on the export of Iranian gas to Turkey that will expire in 2026, Owji said a delegation from Turkey’s BOTAS company is going to hold talks with the National Iranian Gas Company about the contract this week.

He went on to say that consultations are also in progress with Oman about the export of gas and LPG to the Arab country.

In a meeting with Iran’s ambassador to Moscow in July 2021, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said closer cooperation between Russia and Iran in the oil and energy industries would enable them to stand against the Western sanctions.

He also expressed Moscow’s willingness to boost ties with Tehran, hoping that the two sides will be able to advance relations in an effort to jointly counter the West’s sanctions.