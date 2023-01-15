Iran Uprising At A Glance – Day 121 – OpEd

By Hamid Enayat

The Count:

Days : 121

: 121 Protests : 282 cities

: 282 cities Fatalities : 750+ estimated deaths, 627 identified by MEK

: 750+ estimated deaths, 627 identified by MEK Detentions: 30,000

Latest

Iran’s nationwide uprising entered its fifth month following a day of major rallies and demonstrations against the mullahs’ regime in various cities of Sistan & Baluchistan Province, especially the provincial capital of Zahedan. A large number of locals took to the streets on Friday in the Baluch cities of Zahedan, Rask, and Khash, chanting slogans specifically targeting regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), the paramilitary Basij forces, and other units of the regime’s vast crackdown apparatus. People in the provincial capital of Zahedan and other Baluch cities have long been suppressed by Iran’s ruling regime and have courageously been protesting the mullahs’ atrocities for decades, especially in the past four months.

Locals and especially courageous women chanting:

At around 9 am local time on Saturday morning, approximately 500 members of ordinary inmates held in the regime’s prison rallied outside the mullahs’ so-called judiciary building protesting the conditions of their jailed loved ones. These family members had travelled to the Iranian capital from different and faraway cities. Some children were seen holding placards reading: “Don’t execute my father!” Authorities dispatched security forces to disperse the crowd based on the bogus pretext that the judiciary is closed today.

In Sanandaj the capital of Kurdistan Province, courageous youths blinded the surveillance camera of Khamenei’s repressive forces which was installed in the city’s Madar square.

Reacting to the execution of a former Iran regime’s official, NCRI’s president-elect Mrs. Maryam Rajavi said, “Ex-deputy defense minister Alireza Akbari’s abhorrent execution, in his own words among IRGC commanders in the Iran-Iraq war & of Badr Brigade, showed the savagery of Khamenei & Raisi toward even their closest operatives. UK must shut down regime’s embassy & cut off ties with it.

Iran’s nationwide uprising marked its 119th day on Thursday as protesters continued their anti-regime campaign with a focus on night rallies. There are increasing reports of people burning the regime’s propaganda billboards and posters of regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, writing anti-regime slogans in graffiti, and using Molotov cocktails targeting various regime-affiliated sites, mostly bases of the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) paramilitary Basij units.

The mullahs’ regime ruling Iran, in dire need to bring the ongoing protests across the country to an end, has been escalating its crackdown and threats, including issuing an increasing number of death sentences to arrested protesters. After already executing four individuals detained in the recent protests, the ruling regime is faced with a nation determined to continue its campaign for freedom and democracy and refusing to back down in the face of the mullahs’ repression.

Mohammad Broghani is another arrested protester on death row in in Gohardasht Prison and reports indicate that his death sentence has been temporarily halted. Ghobadlou and Broghani were sentenced to execution after being tortured into coerced confessions and without due process even according to the regime’s own laws.

According to reports circulating on social media, regime authorities stationed a large number of security forces out Gohardasht (Rajaie-Shahr) Prison of Karaj, west of Tehran in the early hours of Thursday morning. Activists say this could have been in preparation for the execution of Mohammad Ghobadlou, a protester arrested in the recent rallies of the ongoing revolution.

According to social media reports a young girl called Ghazal Ranjkesh, from the southern city of Bandar Abbas, lost her sight in the right eye as a result of being shot by Khamenei’s repressive forces.

In Tehran, protesters torched a large banner of regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the eliminated IRGC Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani.

Also in Tehran, Locals torched a pro-regime propaganda billboard, protesting the recent executions of Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini.

In Shiraz, south-central Iran, protesters attacked a base of the regime’s oppressive security forces early this morning local time.

In another development in the United Kingdom, British MP Bob Blackman together with a number of parliamentarians took part in a parliamentary debate about the uprising and the need for the UK government to take action. They called on the government to: