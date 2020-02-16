ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, February 16, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Spain's Foreign Minister Josep Borrell (Twitter)

File photo of Josep Borrell. Photo Credit: Twitter

1 World News 

EU Willing To Help Lebanon Overcome Its Crisis

Al Bawaba News 0 Comments

By

Lebanese Speaker Nabih Berri has received a cable from the European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrell who stressed the EU’s willingness to help Lebanon overcome its crisis.

In the cable, Borrell said Friday that the EU is ready “to help Lebanon out of its crisis and undertake fundamental reforms to preserve its stability and sovereignty.”

Berri discussed with French Ambassador to Lebanon Bruno Foucher on Friday the latest developments, as well as the deteriorating financial and economic situation.

The meeting took place at Berri’s residence in Beirut’s Ain el-Tineh area.

Lebanon’s crisis came to a head last year as slowing capital inflows from abroad led to a hard currency crunch and protests erupted against the ruling elite.

Original source



Please Donate Today
 Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba provides top stories and breaking news about the Middle East and the world. The Al Bawaba network consists of several web portals and media platforms.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.