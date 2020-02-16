Sri Lanka: Navy Foils Gold Smuggling Attempt, 2 Suspects Apprehended With Over 14kg Of Gold

By Eurasia Review

The Sri Lanka Navy apprehended 2 persons with a stock of gold being smuggled in the sea area of Madagal on February 14, 2020.

A naval craft patrolling in the sea area of Madagal had pursued and intercepted a suspicious dinghy. Upon interception the Navy apprehended 2 suspects aboard. During further search the Navy managed to find this consignment of gold.

The parcel contained 14kg and 35g of gold which has been estimated to be valued at Rs. 100 million. The apprehended suspects have been identified as residents of the same area, aged 27.

The accused along with the stock of gold and the dinghy were handed over to the Customs of Kankesanthurai for further investigation.

