A Biden Reader – OpEd

By K. Lloyd Billingsley

“Well, you’re being a wise guy with me a little bit, and I understand that’s your job.”

That was Joe Biden in a response to Lester Holt. As the NBC News anchor noted, inflation had surged 7.5 percent from January 2021 to January 2022. Back in July, Holt recalled, Biden said “no serious economist” believed unchecked inflation was on the way. Biden added that “our experts believe” the price increases were “expected to be temporary.”

During his January 19 press conference, Biden fielded a question about his speech on “voting rights” and his suggestion that those who opposed the Democrats’ bill in Congress can be compared to Bull Connor. Biden told the reporter to “go back and read what I said.” As it turns out, that is good advice on other subjects Joe Biden has addressed.

Last December, Biden said that during the Six-Day War, Golda Meir “invited me to come over because I was going to be the liaison between [her] and the Egyptians about the Suez.” Biden said “I sat in front of her desk,” and Golda “gave me every detail.” Trouble is, the Six-Day War was in 1967, when Joe Biden was still in law school. So despite what he said, Joe Biden did not serve as a liaison for Golda Meir and the Egyptians.

In Afghanistan, Biden hired the Taliban for security and a terrorist bomb claimed 13 American lives. Biden stranded Americans and left behind millions in high-tech military gear. Reporters can go back and read where Biden called the withdrawal an “extraordinary success.”

During a debate in 2020, Biden said Hitler “in fact invaded Europe,” as though the Nazi dictator had somehow been based in Greenland or Morocco. Biden added “the rest of Europe” but that was also inaccurate. Hitler and Stalin both invaded Poland in September of 1939. In 1940, Hitler invaded Denmark and Norway, but not neutral Sweden, which supplied Hitler with iron ore for the Nazi war machine.

In 1940 Hitler invaded France, Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands, but not Spain or Portugal. Hitler did not “invade Europe” but you can go back and read where Joe Biden said that he did.

Communist China invaded and occupied Tibet way back in the 1950s, and now menaces Taiwan and U.S. allies in the Pacific. That regime maintains concentration camps where inmates perform forced labor. The Chinese Communist Party allows no freedom of speech and no political opposition. Yet for Joe Biden, the Chinese Communists are “not bad folks,” and not even competition for the United States.

By contrast, Biden told a Michigan autoworker “you’re full of s%*#,” when he challenged Biden’s policy on the Second Amendment. You can go back and read it.

During the 2020 campaign Biden also told African Americans “you ain’t black,” if they failed to support him. For many African Americans, it was a revelation, and Vice President Biden had a curious take on the victims of the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil since 9/11.

On November 5, 2009, at Fort Hood, Texas, U.S. Army Major Nidal Hasan gunned down 13 unarmed American soldiers and wounded more than 40 others. The victims included Staff Sgt. Amy Sue Krueger, 29, shot in the chest; Lt. Col. Juanita L. Warman, 55, shot in the abdomen; and Pfc. Francheska Velez, 21, shot in the chest. Velez was pregnant and pleaded for the life of her baby, who was never counted among the victims. The wounded included Staff Sergeant Alonzo M. Lunsford, Jr., an African American. Hasan shot Sgt. Lunsford seven times, once in the head.

“Jill and I join the President and Michelle in expressing our sympathies to the families of the brave soldiers who fell today,” Vice President Joe Biden said. “We are all praying for those who were wounded and hoping for their full and speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the entire Fort Hood community as they deal with this senseless tragedy.”

As they go back and read Joe Biden’s statement, Americans can see that the Delaware Democrat named not a single murder victim. In similar style, the vice president gave no hint that terrorism, racism, murder, or even gun violence had been in play. The American soldiers, including the three women, simply “fell” in a senseless tragedy. Biden also failed to name the murderer and issue a call for justice. Go back and read it, and also check out what Vice President Biden said back in 2010.

“Although I and my colleagues behind me revere the Senate, Robert C. Byrd elevated the Senate,” said Vice President Joe Biden in the memorial service for Senator Robert Byrd (D-W.Va.), a former Ku Klux Klan community organizer who denounced African Americans as “race mongrels.”

In 1967, Senator Byrd voted against the confirmation of Thurgood Marshall, the first African American nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court. In 1991, then-Senator Biden joined the former Ku Klucker in voting against African American Clarence Thomas. Nearly 20 years later, Biden was still looking up to Byrd, the man who “elevated” the Senate.

On October 24, 2020, Biden said, “We have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.” On November 7, 2020, Biden said, “Once again, America’s bent the arc of the moral universe more toward justice. Kamala, Doug, like it or not, you’re family. You become an honorary Biden, there’s no way out.”

All those who “worked the polls,” Biden said, “deserve a special thanks from the entire nation.” Though a “proud Democrat,” Biden said, “I’ll work as hard for those who didn’t vote for me as those who did. Let this grim era of demonization in America begin to end here and now.”

More recently, Peter Doocy of Fox News asked Biden about inflation, a concern to many Americans. Unaware of a hot mic, Biden called Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch.” Like the charge that the autoworker was “full of s%*#,” that is not an argument. On the other hand, such statements do have meaning.

According to Freud, in the mental process of projection, people attribute to others what is in their own minds. For that dynamic, the Delaware Democrat offers endless possibilities. On voter fraud, World War II, terrorist mass murder, the Six-Day War, or surging inflation, simply “go back and read what I said.”

This article was also published in American Greatness