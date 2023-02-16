Aliens Compete With China To Take Over The US – OpEd

By Lim Teck Ghee

The latest hot news in the US and western media is the possibility of aliens or extraterrestrial beings (ETs) engaging in probing the invasion of the United States. This possibility has become the subject of intense public speculation after U.S. fighter jets shot down three unidentified “objects” during the past week (see below).

According to General Van Herk, commander of the Northern region of NORAD responsible for aerospace warning, air sovereignty, and defence of Canada and the continental United States, the Pentagon has yet to confirm what these objects are.

“I’ll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out. I haven’t ruled out anything,” he told reporters when asked about the possibility of the objects being extra-terrestrial.

Fighter pilots who shot down one of the objects over Alaska have revealed that it interfered with their sensors and had no identifiable propulsion system. Hence the concern that the objects were from another world and of a technology that is unknown.

China Balloon Aftermath

This development follows the earlier news that China had been able to penetrate the airspace of the US soft underbelly with a three bus sized balloon that drifted over the US for several days without the military being aware. The Chinese weather balloon was finally brought down by the latest US fighter plane, the F 22, which is costing the US taxpayer $200 million per plane. Incidentally, the China balloon has entered into US military history by being the first kill of the F22.

Following the downing of the China balloon, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman hosted a heavily publicised briefing in Washington with 150 foreign diplomats from 40 nations to tout and justify US action in dealing with the intruder.

“We want to make sure that we are sharing as much as we can with countries around the world who may also be susceptible to these types of operations,” according to a senior US official.

After claiming that the China balloon is not a weather monitoring one but a spy balloon, Washington is now making the argument that the flight over the US is part of a long standing Chinese surveillance system that spies over 5 continents and countries such as India, Vietnam, Japan and the Philippines. Together with this escalating allegation, technical details of the balloon’s debris are now being disclosed to an anxious US public by intelligence experts to conclusively ‘verify’ the spying credentials of the balloon.

As in the recent past, this public disclosure and sharing of anti-China information through western media is being applauded by allies such as Canada, Japan, Australia and the UK.

Briefing the World on ETs and UFOs

Now that the three possibly alien objects have been successfully shot down, the same generosity in information sharing should take place with regard to the intruding three objects, and extended to more than 40 embassies. This is because of the possibility that aliens or ETs may be aiming to take down the US, the world’s strongest military power, first before trying to invade the other countries of the world.

Worldwide internet access can enable the US to brief not only the 193 member states of the United Nations but also to warn the rest of the world’s population who are at risk from alien invasion from outer space. In this briefing all available information which the US, the foremost defender of modern civilization, has on ETs and their flying objects should be disclosed.

In fact this briefing should have taken place earlier as the Pentagon released a report in 2022 that identified over 500 sightings of unidentified aerial phenomena with some of them listed as national security threats and potential enemies. The Pentagon report appears to be an underestimate as individual Americans have reported more than 26,000 UFOs in five years and Senator Marco Rubio, Vice Chairman of the US Senate’s Select Committee on Intelligence has long pushed for a ‘de-stigmatization’ on UFO reporting. According to Rubio, UFO’s have been operating over the US for many years now.

Timeline of recent UFO sightings over US airspace

Wednesday, February 1 : Chinese balloon is spotted above Montana (this is not being referred to as a UFO as it was identified as a balloon)

: Chinese balloon is spotted above Montana (this is not being referred to as a UFO as it was identified as a balloon) Saturday, February 4 : Chinese balloon is shot down off the coast of South Carolina after having drifted across the country

: Chinese balloon is shot down off the coast of South Carolina after having drifted across the country Thursday, February 9 : First UFO is detected off coast of northern Alaska

: First UFO is detected off coast of northern Alaska Friday, February 10 : UFO is shot down over Deadhorse, Alaska

: UFO is shot down over Deadhorse, Alaska Saturday, February 11 : Second UFO is shot down over Mayo, Yukon, Canada.

: Second UFO is shot down over Mayo, Yukon, Canada. FAA shuts down airspace over Montana citing another possible UFO, but NORAD claims it was a ‘radar anomaly’

Sunday, February 12: Third UFO is detected over the Great Lakes and shot down

The Cancer of US Fear Mongering

The US public who are not crackpots or members of cults believing in the existence of aliens or ET’s should be provided with another possible explanation for what is happening with this particular news story.

This is that Biden and his military generals, together with assistance from US media, to maintain hold on power, are trying to terrify and panic Americans and the western world by intensifying their insecurities.

There has been no occasion when US political leaders have attempted to calm the American public over what is propagandised as existential threats to the American way of life. Be it Cuba, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syrias, North Korea, Iran, Venezuela, Nicaragua, China, Russia, UFOs or ETs, fear mongering by Washington with a supportive media is the prelude to increasing war budgets and invading countries or destroying their resistance so that the dissident nations become client states.