Danger: US Census Forms Are Being Mailed This Week – OpEd

Potentially dangerous letters are being mailed to millions of homes across America starting this week. The letters are not rigged to explode. Still, they may be quite dangerous for recipients. These letters contain questionnaires from the United States Census Bureau.

In a new interview with host James Corbett at the Corbett Report, writer and one-time census worker James Bovard explains that, despite legal restraints that were supposed to prevent such, the Census Bureau, after the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, quickly gave the US Army information about where Japanese-Americans lived. The outcome was that many of those individuals were forcibly rounded up and detained. The Census Bureau then, states Bovard, denied its involvement for decades.

Could census information be similarly used again to facilitate widespread repression? Certainly.

Bovard notes that “in 2003 the Census Bureau provided the Homeland Security Department with a massive report on how many people of Arab ancestry lived in every zip code,” though this time, fortunately, there was not a mass roundup and detention of individuals.

“I don’t trust politicians with any more than a minimum of information,” says Bovard in the interview. This sounds like a good perspective in regard to the census given the history Bovard recounts.

Watch Bovard’s complete interview here:

Read here Bovard’s recent article discussed in the interview. In the article, Bovard provides more information regarding census dangers. He also writes about the ongoing effort by Facebook to prevent people from learning about such dangers.

