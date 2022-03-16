Cindy Sheehan: Protecting Democracy – OpEd

By Cindy Sheehan

I have been observing the state of the USA my entire aware life and with every passing day, things are growing uglier and uglier. What is happening now vis-a-vis Ukraine is uglier and more insane than the lead up to the U.S. war crime in Iraq.

I have lived through the Domino Theory in Southeast Asia; “WMD” in Iraq and the demonization of many world leaders, including, but not limited to: Fidel Castro; Saddam Hussein; The (fill in the blank) Terrorist Group; M. Qaddafi; Hugo Chavez; Evo Morales; etc, etc. Some of those leaders stayed strong, but most met the final solution fate of Empire. Under Republican and Democrat regimes alike, the crapaganda has been strong and their voters very weak and gullible. Today, the current “bad guy” is Vladimir Putin of Russia.

Back before my son was KIA in Iraq (after Saddam was hung and beheaded), I remember Rep. Walter Jones of North Carolina (since, opposed the war; now deceased) changing the name of “French” Fries to “Freedom” Fries in the Capitol’s dining room. At that time, I would have considered myself proudly liberal, and I thought the Republicans were being the biggest xenophobic drama queens on the face of the earth. It was hilarious. There was a frightening aspect to the fearporn on steroids, though: many Sikh were attacked because dopes thought they were Islamic. Today, we are seeing an increase in attacks on Russian business owners here in the states. Most of these people have said that they are not pro-Russia invading Ukraine, but the attackers also don’t get the irony that the neo-Nazi regime in KIEV has been murdering Russian speakers in east Ukraine for eight-years; so not only do they “stand” with Ukraine, but they are doing its dirty work, as well.

Now, over 20 years later, I am not liberal, in fact, they terrify me. Ever ones to jump on the newest cause célèbre, liberals, who I am sure, couldn’t name the president of Ukraine two weeks ago, are pledging devotion and love to the U.S. puppet Zelenskyy (displacing the now mostly forgotten Anthony Fauci) (READ ABOUT THE REAL ZELENSKYY HERE). Liberals are the ones dumping out their Russian vodka (many brands here are NOT made in Russia) and boycotting Russian dressing: A product of Vermont. The weirdest thing to me is that they don’t see how truly preposterous they are being with their double-standards. Most democrat faithful still believe the now discredited lie that Putin stole the election from the horrific Hillary Clinton and that somehow Trump is pulling his strings to this day.

Currently with this vilification of Putin, a Democrat is steering the War Ship of state in DC. So, falling easily into the trap of the imperialists, “antiwar” liberals are now demanding no-fly zones over Ukraine; increased funding for NATO; more armaments for Ukraine; and eliminating Putin all together (okay, that was an anti-Trump conservative, Lindsey Graham). I said it after the 2016 election when they were screaming for increased sanctioning of Russia, that these liberal Democrats would rather have World War III than admit their shitty candidate lost on her own demerits. With their cries for increased hostility and not diplomacy, their allegiance to the bloodiest Empire in human history is despicable and dangerous for all life on planet Earth.

No one has to gaze across the miles to Russia to look for the reason the world is on the brink of another World War—they just have to look at the criminals in WashedUp, DeCeit and their stenographers in the legacy media. Dopey Joe Biden is the spearhead of this latest crisis.“Garland [email protected]BREAKING NEWS: Anonymous US officials report that Russian troops are taking babies out of incubators and throwing them on the floor in Kuwait.”

In 2014 (not ancient history), the U.S. poured millions of dollars to promote and support a “color” revolution in Ukraine. Of course, many times these protests begin with legitimate grievances from the people; but as the diminutive Democrat, Rahm Emanuel famously said, “Never let a good crisis go to waste.” The State Department’s apparatchik on the ground at the time was the notoriously belligerent Victoria Nuland and the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt did everything in their power to depose the leader and install one more friendly to the US, and, as it happens, more friendly to neo-Nazi elements in Ukraine.

When this occurred, Russia was understandably nervous as were the Russian speakers in Ukraine. In fact, initiatives in Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk showed citizens overwhelmingly voted to leave Ukraine when the new government was installed. Since this time, it is estimated the Kiev has murdered 14,000 Russian speakers in the Donbass region.

In 2014, Putin was quick to demand that Ukraine remain neutral and not join the EU or NATO. Since the end of WWII, NATO, the US, and its allies have been busy encircling Russia. Even after the Soviet Union fell in 1989, Russia has been treated with contempt and suspicion by the west.

I need to reach further back in history now, to 1945, when the Red Army under the leadership of Stalin liberated the Nazi death camp of Auschwitz. Without the heroism of the Red Army and the Soviet people, the allies may have lost to Hitler and his Nazi ideals. In Ukraine at that time, approximately one-million Jews were exterminated (and millions of Poles). In 2014, Putin and Russian speaking citizens were right to be worried about far-right, neo-Nazi, ultranationalist forces gaining more power in Ukraine, and have even more right to be concerned, today. During the Soviet Union’s courageous stand against the Nazis in WWII, they lost about 27 million people!

As an aside, Biden set up his son Hunter (the crack-addict, porn loving, deadbeat dad) with a cushy job with Burisima Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company. Hunter made over 50k/month just because he was related to the VPUSA. Later, when a Ukrainian prosecutor was investigating Burisima, VP Biden threatened Ukraine with holding back one billion in aid if the investigation was not dropped. We have video of Biden boasting about this to the Council of Foreign Relations. Didn’t Donald Trump get impeached for doing almost the same thing? Not only was Biden not impeached, he’s proud of his actions AND was rewarded with the chair of POTUS even though he is obviously in deep mental decline.

After the 2014 coup d’etat in KIEV, the parties went to the table in Minsk. Basically, it was agreed upon that Russia would give back control of borders to Ukraine; Luhansk and Donetsk would be given some autonomy and be free of neo-Nazi violence; and Ukraine would not join the EU or NATO to keep a buffer zone between NATO incursion and Russia’s Western borders. Since 2014, the neo-Nazi forces have continued the program of oppressing the Donbass region and the Ukrainian president Zelenskyy was making overtures to both the EU and NATO. If anyone has shown restraint and tried to use diplomacy in the eight-years since the coup, it’s been Putin.

I am not 100% certain of much in my life, but the one thing I do know with complete surety is that the US establishment NEVER tells the truth. And I mean NEVER. If one of its lies is close to being factual, it is serving a purpose for the billionaires and other profiteers. Congress is a small, but too powerful, group of corrupt war mongers that do not have the interests of We the People at heart, they have their own putrid greed for power and money always at the forefront.

Once again, instead of uniting to fight the true enemies of peace, some are allowing the ruling-class to dictate the terms of OUR opposition, and it’s always directed horizontally, not vertically where it belongs.

We cannot discount the racist character of the White-liberal class with its slovenly support of the people of Ukraine, either. While they were calling the Canadian truckers “white supremacists,” they need to examine their own Special Victim psychosis.

A good place to end this piece is with the fact that when I say “neo-Nazi,” I am not exaggerating.

For example, the Azov Battalion which were a paramilitary fact before 2014, has become part of the regular Ukrainian army are basic Nazis whose hero is the Nazi Stepan Bandera who was responsible for the Nazi-fication of Ukraine during WWII, and their banner is strikingly SS. So, if anyone uncritically supports Ukraine, they are also supporting Nazi, racist, assholes.

The pitiful, sad, and tragic thing is, the ridiculous liberals think this is about this little girl.It’s not.The oil companies are enjoying a boost in their revenues even though the US got less than 1% of our petroleum from Russia.The “blame it on Putin” thing in the gas price aspect of all this is to hide skyrocketing inflation. Maybe, it wasn’t a great idea to close almost every business in 2020-21 and then print billions of dollars?????The mess in Ukraine is Biden’s fault—you are rescuing HIS demented ass, not this poor little Angel’sLiberals don’t “stand” with children in Russia, Palestine, Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen .They have given this angel “Special Victim” Status #GrowUp

I am firmly on the side of the international working-class—wherever they live.

To political partisans: Please, please, please, recognize that our enemies are the people you currently support. Period.