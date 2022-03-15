Top Iranian Diplomat Travels To Russia For Talks

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian travelled to Russia on Tuesday for a series of talks, particularly about the Vienna negotiations on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Heading a delegation, Amirabdollahian left Tehran for Moscow on Tuesday morning for meetings with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

In comments at a press conference on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said Amirabdollahian would hold talks on a couple of definite subjects in Russia, with the focus on the latest developments in the Vienna talks.

According to the spokesman, the top Iranian diplomat is also expected to discuss Tehran’s contribution to the settlement of the Ukraine crisis during the visit to Moscow.

He also dismissed a report by The Wall Street Journal that the revival of the JCPOA was being threatened by the Russian demands over the sanctions imposed on Moscow after the war in Ukraine, saying Russia has proposed its requests quite formally and transparently, and that the subject needs to be discussed by the JCPOA Joint Commission, just like any other issue or demand raised by the other parties