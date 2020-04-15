Iran: IRGC Unveils Coronavirus Remote Detector

By Tasnim News Agency

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled an advanced device that can remotely detect people infected with the novel coronavirus and also the contaminated areas within a range of 100 meters.

In comments at the unveiling ceremony on Wednesday, IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami said the homegrown device is a state-of-the-art and unique instrument that has been developed by local scientists after the outbreak of COVID-19.

By creating a magnetic field, the device is able to detect every coronavirus infection case within a 100-meter radius in the surrounding area, the commander said.

When the device’s antenna is pointed at a specific location, it will detect the contaminated spot within around 5 seconds, the general explained.

Major General Salami said one of the great advantages of the homegrown device is that the coronavirus diagnosis does not require a blood test anymore, since the smart detector can remotely identify those infected with COVID-19.

The device is also used for smart and targeted disinfection operations, as it obviates the need for sanitizing the surfaces that are not contaminated, the general stated, noting that it would be also utilized for screening of people on a large scale.

The results of the tests in hospitals show that the device has an 80 percent accuracy and the upgraded versions will hopefully be able to detect all kinds of viruses.

Please Donate Today

Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.