Sri Lanka Apprehends Six People For Engaging In Illegal Fishing

By Eurasia Review

Sri Lanka’s Navy apprehended 6 people who were engaging in illegal fishing in the sea area of Salpeyaru on April 13, 2020.

The Sri Lanka Navy was conducting regular patrols in island’s waters in view of protecting ocean and fisheries resources. During a similar patrol conducted in the sea area of Salpeyaru, a craft belonging to the Eastern Naval Command had spotted a suspicious dinghy.

When further searched, the Navy managed to apprehend these 6 people who were engaging in illegal fishing. Along with the suspects, the dinghy, several diving gear and fishing equipment were also taken into naval custody.

The accused were identified as residents of Poduwakattu area in Trincomalee, from 24 to 44 years of age. The apprehended persons and items belonging to them were handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Kuchchaweli for onward action.

