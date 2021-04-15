ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, April 16, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Ahmed Aboul Gheit. File photo by Antje Wildgrube, Wikipedia Commons.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit. File photo by Antje Wildgrube, Wikipedia Commons.
1 Middle East World News 

Arab League Chief ‘Deeply Concerned’ Over Iran’s Uranium Enrichment Move

Arab News 0 Comments

By

By Mohammed Abu Zaid

The secretary-general of the Arab League has expressed his deep concerns over Iran’s decision to increase its enrichment of uranium to 60 percent, nudging it ever closer to bomb-grade purity.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit has described Tehran’s move as a dangerous development and a clear step toward developing a nuclear weapon, an official source at the General Secretariat of the Arab League said.

Further enriching uranium from 20 percent purity by using advanced centrifuges, added more doubts about the real goals of the Iranian nuclear program, as such high levels of enrichment were unnecessary for peaceful uses of nuclear energy, the source added.

Iran’s decision is the latest violation of its obligations under the collapsed Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, a nuclear deal that leading world powers are currently working to revive.

The league wants any renegotiated agreement to also address the concerns of Arab countries regarding Iran’s destabilizing policies in the region and its ongoing interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries.

Arab News

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.