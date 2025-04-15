Iran Briefs Saudi Arabia On Talks With US

By Tasnim News Agency

The Iranian foreign minister briefed his Saudi counterpart on the process of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US, held recently in Oman.

In a telephone conversation on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud talked about regional and international developments as well as bilateral ties.

Outlining Iran’s views about the regional and international developments, Araqchi briefed the top Saudi diplomat on the recent indirect talks between Iran and the US in Muscat and the next round of the negotiations, which will be held in a European country with the Omani foreign minister acting as the host.

Bin Farhan, for his part, thanked Araqchi for informing him about the talks and welcomed the negotiations.

The Saudi foreign minister also expressed hope that the talks between Iran and the US would produce the desired results for the broader region.

Delegations from Iran and the US held a round of indirect talks in Muscat on April 12, mediated by the foreign minister of Oman.

The two sides, led by Araqchi and the US president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, have expressed satisfaction with the initial steps.