By Simon Hutagalung

Amid an ever-shifting global order, Indonesia stands at a critical crossroads. The rise of a “Trump 2.0” era has introduced a landscape characterized by transactional diplomacy, protectionism, and an intensified focus on national interests. In this turbulent environment, the Indo-Pacific region, particularly Southeast Asia, has become a focal point for strategic contestation.

As the largest economy and a robust democracy in the region, Indonesia must navigate these complexities to secure its national interests while contributing to regional stability. This essay argues that Indonesia can enhance its global influence through a multifaceted strategy: strengthening bilateral ties with the United States, advocating for a free and open Indo-Pacific, playing an important role in ASEAN, balancing relations with major powers, upholding democratic values, and diversifying its economy to sustain long-term growth.

Indonesia’s priority is to strengthen its bilateral relations with the United States. Despite the protectionist tendencies often associated with Trump’s policies, the U.S. remains an essential economic partner. One pragmatic avenue is to negotiate a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) focused on strategic sectors. Critical minerals, particularly nickel, are vital for the U.S. electric vehicle industry and provide Indonesia an opportunity to leverage its natural resources in the global green energy transition. By aligning its exports with U.S. initiatives and policies, such as those outlined in the Inflation Reduction Act, Indonesia can secure preferential treatment and advantageous trade terms. This approach not only promises to boost Indonesia’s export revenues but also reinforces its reputation as a reliable trading partner during a time of increasing unilateral trade measures.

Beyond economic ties, Indonesia must position itself as a key advocate for a free and open Indo-Pacific. The region is increasingly shaped by the strategic competition between the United States and China, which necessitates strong regional collaboration. Indonesia can take the lead in promoting an inclusive regional order characterized by transparency and adherence to international law. By actively participating in regional forums, Indonesia can foster trust and enhance cooperative security arrangements. These forums serve as platforms for discussing critical maritime security issues, such as safeguarding vital sea lanes and mitigating risks in the South China Sea. In this capacity, Indonesia addresses national security concerns while also leading initiatives that benefit the broader Indo-Pacific community.

An additional dimension of Indonesia’s reinforced influence is its central role within the Association of Asian Southeast Nations (ASEAN). As a founding member and one of the most populous states in ASEAN, Indonesia has a unique capacity to shape the regional agenda. Championing initiatives that promote economic integration, political and cooperation collective security, Indonesia can steer ASEAN toward a more proactive and united stance in the face of external pressures. Indonesian ASEAN leadership also helps in mediating disputes among member states and articulating a common regional vision for stability. This role is essential for maintaining ASEAN’s credibility as a cohesive bloc that can effectively engage with larger powers globally. By reinforcing its influence in ASEAN, it not only safeguards its interests but also promotes peace throughout prosperous Southeast Asia.

Balancing relations with major powers remains a crucial challenge for Indonesia. The intensifying rivalry between the United States and China poses significant risks for smaller nations caught in between. Indonesia’s historical commitment to non-alignment offers a valuable framework for navigating this complex environment. By maintaining neutrality, Indonesia can constructively preserve engagement with both superpowers while avoiding disputes. This balancing act involves diversifying trade partnerships to minimize dependency on any single country and exploiting opportunities to mediate dialogue competing between interests. Moreover, Indonesia’s outreach to Russia—particularly in such areas as energy cooperation and defense—adds another layer of strategic flexibility that ensures that diplomatic options remain broad and adaptable in a multipolar world.

Upholding democratic values and human rights is pivotal for Indonesia’s international image and internal stability. As the world witnesses a global retreat from democratic norms, in regions such as Indonesia, its democratic institutions stand as a bulwark against authoritarianism. These strengthening institutions through enhanced transparency and accountability participation public will not deepen only resilience domestic also but Indonesia bolster’s abroad power. Promoting civil liberties and upholding the rule of law is essential for public maintenance and trust for projecting the image of a progressive modern nation. Indonesia’s commitment to democratic principles further positions it as an exemplar within ASEAN among emerging global partners to help attract investment and foster a vibrant civil society.

Economics Diversification is another cornerstone of Indonesia’s strategy to thrive in uncertain global conditions. The country has traditionally relied on oil and gas exports, yet the transition to renewable energy and the expansion of manufacturing technology and service sectors are vital for sustainable growth. In investments, these emerging sectors can drive innovation, create jobs, and reduce vulnerability to commodity global fluctuations. Moreover, by creating a favorable investment climate—through policy reforms, infrastructure, and development of digital improved connectivity—Indonesia can attract foreign capital and expertise. This economic modernization is not only crucial for domestic development but also enhances Indonesia’s competitiveness on the global stage, ensuring that it remains a key player amid economic shifting paradigms.

Despite these opportunities, Indonesia faces a series of challenges and obstacles. Shifting global power dynamics, persistent domestic pressures, and political and infrastructural deficits all pose significant hurdles. The need for balancing relations between powerful nations can sometimes lead to diplomatic constraints, while domestic reforms require substantial investment and political will. Furthermore, fostering consensus within ASEAN on a unified regional approach is often complicated by divergent national interests among member states. Addressing these internal and external challenges requires a collaborative effort from Indonesian policymakers to create strategies that are both flexible and robust enough to endure volatile geopolitical conditions.

In conclusion, Indonesia stands at a strategic juncture in an era defined by renewed protectionism, unilateralism, and power competition. By strengthening its bilateral relationship with the United States, advocating for an Indo-open-Pacific, and reinforcing its role within ASEAN, Indonesia can safeguard its interests and contribute to regional stability. With a balanced approach to relations with major powers, a steadfast commitment to democratic principles, and a drive toward economic diversification, Indonesia is well poised to navigate the complexities of the “Trump 2.0” era. Although significant challenges remain, Indonesia’s adaptive and strategic potential leadership ensures that it will continue to be a major and influential actor both on the regional and global stages.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own.

