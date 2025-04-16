Second Central Asian Media Forum Begins In Astana – OpEd

By Derya Soysal

The second Central Asian Media Forum kicked off Wednesday in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana.

The event has brought together more than 700 participants, including politicians, journalists, heads of media companies, representatives of international organizations, and prominent experts from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, the United Kingdom, China, Qatar, Russia, and other countries.

The forum’s goal is to strengthen cooperation between Central Asian media and international partners, to discuss the impact of digital transformation on the regional information space, and to address global challenges such as climate change and geopolitical instability.

The forum opened with a working meeting of the Ministers of Information from Central Asian countries. Speakers included Kazakhstan’s Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva, officials from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, as well as heads of key media structures in the region.

In her opening remarks, Aida Balayeva emphasized the significance of the forum as a unique platform for developing common approaches to media cooperation. She noted that, thanks to the initiative of the Central Asian heads of state, efforts to create joint media projects and strengthen horizontal humanitarian ties have intensified:

“Our forum has become a truly unique platform where we can not only openly discuss current issues but also develop shared approaches to regional media collaboration. The topic of deepening cooperation in the information sphere has been repeatedly raised at the level of Central Asian leaders.

At last year’s Consultative Meeting in Astana, our President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed instructing the governments of our countries to begin developing joint media products.

Kazakhstan supported the idea of creating a common Central Asian television channel and producing television projects that highlight the region’s potential, the friendship and unity of its peoples, as well as a series of educational TV and radio programs about the history and identity of our nations.

Currently, Central Asian countries are considering launching a joint television channel and a regional media platform aimed at strengthening information cooperation in the region.”

Balayeva added that humanitarian cooperation in Central Asia is reaching a new level: joint media projects are being implemented, the “Euronews” regional office for Central Asia has opened in Astana, cultural days are being held, broadcasting volumes are expanding, creative industries are developing, and efforts to combat disinformation are intensifying.

Several joint projects were also discussed and planned to further strengthen media cooperation in the region. These include the creation of a Central Asian Journalism Academy, the development of creative industries, the establishment of a regional journalism award, the launch of new TV projects, and the expansion of regional content on international media platforms.

In the second half of the day, other key topics will be addressed: shaping the information landscape of the future; digital transformation of media in the era of artificial intelligence and big data; social media as a tool for promoting a country’s image, among others.

The forum will continue on April 17. The second day will include workshops for national and Central Asian media outlets, as well as university students. Speakers will include renowned experts from the UK, the US, and Russia.