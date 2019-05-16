Iran Begins Halting Some JCPOA Commitments

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran has begun to implement its decision to stop honoring certain commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal at the discretion of the Supreme National Security Council, a source said.

The informed source at the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Wednesday that the process of halting certain commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) has started in conformity with the Supreme National Security Council’s decision.

The source said the country is seriously implementing the plans to stop observing the limits on uranium enrichment and to produce an unlimited amount of heavy water at the Arak nuclear facility during a 60-day deadline that Tehran has set for the other JCPOA parties.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, noted that the AEOI is going to let media representatives visit the active nuclear facilities in Natanz and Arak soon in order to inform the public of its activities.

At a cabinet session on May 8, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the five remaining parties to the JCPOA -Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany- have been informed of Tehran’s decision to refuse to continue honoring two commitments under the deal.

He said Iran stops selling any enriched uranium above the 300-kg limit in exchange for yellow cake and also stops selling its heavy water above the limit of 130 tons.

The president also announced that the JCPOA parties will have 60 days to come to the negotiating table and fulfill Iran’s main interests under the nuclear deal, especially regarding oil sales and banking interaction.

If Iran does not achieve the desired results after 60 days, it will take two more measures and stop observing the limit on uranium enrichment to 3.67 percent purity, he added.

The president said Iran will also make a new decision about its Arak heavy water reactor –which was planned to be renovated with the participation of the JCPOA parties- after the 60-day deadline.

Rouhani also threatened that Iran will take a “decisive measure” if the JCPOA parties would intend to send Iran’s nuclear case to the UN Security Council.

“We will not start breaching commitments and waging any war, but we will not give in to bullying, either, and will give a decisive response to any aggressor,” the president underlined.

Iran’s announcement comes a year after US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the agreement, which was signed in 2015.