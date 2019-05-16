Saudi Aramco Resumes Pumping Oil Through Pipeline Hit By Drone Attack

By Arab News

Saudi Aramco resumed pumping oil Wednesday through a pipeline hit by a drone attacks the day before.

Two pumping stations on Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline were hit in the early morning raid, which was initially claimed by Houthi militants in Yemen.

Saudi Aramco said oil was again pumping through the pipeline, which joins the Arabia Gulf and Red Sea coast lines, Al Arabiya reported.

On Wednesday, there was further international condemnation of what Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, Khalid Al-Falih, described as “an act of terrorism and sabotage.”

Meanwhile, British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said that the attack “was not just wrong but undermines the trust needed to resolve the conflict,” referring to the situation in Yemen.

France said the attack was an unacceptable act that threatened regional security.

“France strongly condemns the attacks carried out by drones against Saudi oil installations, claimed by the Houthis,” a foreign ministry spokeswoman said.

“France calls on all parties to refrain from any escalation likely to jeopardise the political process to bring an end to the Yemeni conflict,” she added.

Pakistan also condemned the attack and expressed “its full support against any threat to stability and security of the Kingdom.”