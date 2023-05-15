Consequences Of Imran Khan’s Politics: Violence And Chaos In Pakistan – OpEd

By Afia Atiq Malik

Imran Khan’s recent approach to politics, marked by attacks from his supporters on military installations and houses of army personnel, has raised grave concerns about Pakistan’s law and order and its national security. Such attacks cannot be justified by any political or ideological motive, as they only serve to undermine the legitimacy and authority of the state and its institutions. The damage done to Pakistan is paramount, as it erodes the trust and confidence of the people in the military, which is the backbone of the country’s defense and stability.

These attacks are tantamount to acts of sedition and treason, as they target the very institution responsible for protecting Pakistan’s sovereignty and integrity. The military is not a political party or a personal enemy of Imran Khan, but a professional and neutral force that serves the nation and its constitution. By attacking the military, Khan’s supporters are showing disrespect and hostility towards their own country and its laws.

Moreover, these attacks are based on false and baseless allegations, as Khan has been blaming the military for his 2022 ouster, while also claiming it was a conspiracy by Washington and Sharif’s government. These charges have been denied by both the United States and Khan’s successor, who have maintained that Khan was removed from power due to his own corruption and incompetence. Khan has failed to provide any credible evidence or proof to support his claims and has instead resorted to inciting violence and chaos among his supporters.

The attacks are not only counterproductive and harmful but also worsen Pakistan’s already complex political and economic situation. They disrupt the normal functioning of the state and society, create fear and panic among the people, damage public and private property, and waste valuable resources and time that could be used for more constructive purposes. These attacks also damage Pakistan’s image and reputation in the international community, portraying it as a violent and unstable country that cannot control its own affairs.

Furthermore, the attacks undermine Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by challenging the writ of the state and its institutions, violating Pakistan’s constitution and laws that prohibit any act of violence or rebellion against the state or its organs. The attacks create a situation of lawlessness and anarchy that can invite external interference or intervention in Pakistan’s internal affairs.

The attacks also weaken Pakistan’s military security by targeting its installations and personnel, which is the primary defender of Pakistan’s national security and plays a crucial role in deterring and countering any external or internal aggression. The attacks demoralize and endanger the lives of the soldiers who sacrifice their blood and sweat for the nation. The attacks also damage the infrastructure and equipment of the military that are essential for its operational readiness and effectiveness.

In addition, the attacks jeopardize Pakistan’s economic security by disrupting its trade and commerce activities. The attacks cause losses to public and private property, businesses, industries, transport, communication, and other sectors that contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth and development. The attacks also affect Pakistan’s foreign investment and trade relations that are vital for its economic stability and prosperity.

It is imperative to note that anything that weakens the Pakistan army would be celebrated by its enemies, as they would see it as an opportunity to exploit Pakistan’s vulnerabilities and advance their interests. Pakistan’s enemies include countries that have hostile or strained relations with Pakistan, such as India, Israel, the United States, and some of its neighbors like Afghanistan and Iran. These countries have different motives and agendas for opposing Pakistan, such as territorial disputes, ideological differences, strategic rivalry, regional influence, etc.

Imran Khan’s supporters’ attacks on the military would be seen by Pakistan’s enemies as a sign of internal instability and chaos in Pakistan, which could undermine its credibility and legitimacy as a nuclear-armed state. The attacks could also create divisions and mistrust between the civilian and military leadership in Pakistan, which could affect its decision-making.

By creating an atmosphere of instability and lawlessness, Imran Khan’s actions and rhetoric may be playing into the hands of Pakistan’s enemies, who would view such unrest as an opportunity to exploit the country’s vulnerabilities and advance their own interests. This could damage Pakistan’s credibility and legitimacy as a nuclear-armed state, as well as its relations with its allies and partners, who support its security and development.

The writer is an Islamabad based independent researcher with a masters in Development Studies and currently pursuing her PHD in International Relations from the University of Wyoming.