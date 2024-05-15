Predicaments Of All Forms Of Lazy Emotions And Idealisms – OpEd

By Bhabani Shankar Nayak

Emotion and idealism, in their dual manifestations of utopian aspirations and real-world expressions, serve as the twin pillars underpinning the existence of human life. These elements intricately shape not only the present circumstances but also the future trajectories of individuals and families. Moreover, they exert profound influence on the broader fabric of society, informing the dynamics of social, political, economic, cultural, and religious institutions and processes.

Emotion, with its kaleidoscope of feelings ranging from love and empathy to anger and fear, provides the emotional resonance that colours human interactions and relationships. It infuses our daily experiences with meaning, guiding our decisions and actions in both personal and communal contexts. It is emotion that defines life in all its forms. Emotion without material manifestations are utopian self-defeats and often create an environment of hypocrisy.

Idealism, on the other hand, represents the lofty emotional aspirations and visions that propel individuals and societies to move forward in a progressive path. It inspires innovation, drives social progress, and fuels the pursuit of justice and equality. Whether in the form of personal dreams or collective movements, idealism serves as a catalyst for change, challenging the status quo and envisioning a better future. In its utopian guise, idealism dares to imagine a world free from conflict, inequality, and suffering—a realm where harmony reigns supreme and human potential knows no bounds. While such utopian visions may seem distant or unattainable, they serve as guiding stars, illuminating the path towards a more just and equitable society. However, idealism without material manifestations create a culture of timeless stagnancy and uncreative laziness in both individual and family lives. Revolution dies in lazy virtues without their material and non-material manifestations.

Both emotion and idealism play a vital role in both radical revolutionary situations and in all relationships beyond blood and defined boundaries.

In times of radical revolution, emotion serves as the fuel that ignites the flames of social, political, and cultural transformations. It stirs the passions of individuals, driving them to challenge oppressive systems and envision alternative futures. Emotion fuels the fervour of rebellion, uniting diverse voices under the banner of collective liberation. It fosters solidarity among disparate groups, forging bonds of empathy and resilience in the face of adversity. Moreover, emotion imbues revolutionary movements with a sense of urgency and purpose, compelling individuals to take bold action in pursuit of justice and freedom. Simultaneously, idealism acts as the guiding light that illuminates the path towards transformative change. It inspires revolutionaries to envision a world liberated from tyranny and inequality, daring to imagine possibilities beyond the constraints of the status quo. Idealism infuses revolutionary movements with a sense of hope and possibility, motivating individuals to persist in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds. It fosters a vision of collective empowerment, encouraging communities to reclaim agency over their own destinies and shape a future grounded in principles of equality and justice.

Beyond the realm of revolution, both emotion and idealism continue to play a pivotal role in shaping relationships that transcend conventional boundaries. Emotion forms the bedrock of human connection, fostering bonds of empathy, compassion, and understanding. It underpins the intimacy shared between partners, the camaraderie among friends, families, and the solidarity among allies. Emotion enables individuals to navigate the complexities of interpersonal dynamics, fostering trust and mutual support in the face of adversity.

Similarly, idealism infuses relationships with a sense of purpose and shared vision. It encourages individuals to aspire towards common goals and values, uniting them in pursuit of collective flourishing. Idealism inspires acts of generosity, altruism, and selflessness, as individuals strive to create a more just and equitable world for themselves and future generations. It fosters a sense of belonging and community, inviting individuals to contribute their unique talents and perspectives towards a shared vision of a better tomorrow both within the context of family lives and social and political situations.

In both radical revolutionary situations and interpersonal relationships, emotion and idealism intertwine to shape the fabric of human experience. These twin qualities remind us about our daily existence and human capacity for empathy, resilience, and collective action, urging us to envision possibilities beyond the confines of the present moment. Together, they inspire us to strive towards a world grounded in principles of justice, equality, and human dignity, where every individual could thrive and flourish.

Yet, idealism also confronts the harsh realities of the world, grappling with the complexities of power dynamics, historical injustices, and human fallibility. In its real-world manifestations, idealism contends with the practical constraints and trade-offs inherent in effecting change within existing systems and structures. Despite these challenges, however, it persists as a driving force for progress, advocating for reform, challenging injustice, and striving towards a more inclusive and compassionate world. Together, emotion and idealism constitute the beating heart of human existence, shaping our individual journeys and collective destinies. They remind us of our capacity for empathy, imagination, and resilience, urging us to aspire towards a future guided by compassion, justice, and human dignity.

However, lazy idealism devoid of accountability and emotions lacking material and non-material manifestations generate reactionary values that domesticate individuals, stifle creativity, disrupt families, and propel society into a dark abyss of traditional and neo-traditional frameworks where feudalism thrives, eroding human emotions, idealism, and their inherent values for a progressive, peaceful, and prosperous life.

Therefore, science, reason, and rational analysis, grounded in empathy and understanding, can steer emotions and idealism towards a path of accountability, rooted in tangible manifestations. Providing unconditional support to unproductive laziness is a destructive course that undermines progressive human potential, emotions, and idealism.