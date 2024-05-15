Talks Underway Between Iran, Afghanistan To Ditch US Dollar In Bilateral Trade

By Tasnim News Agency

Negotiations are ongoing between Iran and Afghanistan for sidelining US dollar in bilateral transactions.

The deputy governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) said that talks are ongoing between the two countries for the implementation of “offshore rial’ in Afghanistan.

Mohsen Karimi pointed out that ‘offshore rial’ is used with the aim of supporting the economic activists and exporters of the private sector of the country.

The project of ditching the US dollar and using rial in foreign trade exchanges has always been followed up by the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to neutralize sanctions, he underlined.

Earlier, CBI Governor Mohammad Reza Farzin had announced that using the ‘offshore rial’ in trade with Russia, Afghanistan and Iraq is on the agenda, adding that the idea of ditching the US dollar has produced positive results.