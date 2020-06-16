ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Justin Kluivert with A.S. Roma. Photo Credit: Антон Зайцев, Wikipedia Commons

Justin Kluivert with A.S. Roma. Photo Credit: Антон Зайцев, Wikipedia Commons

1 Entertainment Europe 

Arsenal ‘Ready’ To Sign Kluivert As Part Of Mkhitaryan Swap Deal

PanARMENIAN 0 Comments

By

Arsenal are in talks with Roma to sign young forward Justin Kluivert as part of a deal that would see midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan move permanently to the Serie A team, according to reports in Italy, Mirror said citing reports from Italy.

Mkhitaryan has spent the season out on loan and has tasked his agent Mino Raiola with making sure he remains at Roma beyond the end of the campaign. Arsenal are happy to sell Mkhitaryan or come to terms over a new loan deal.

Gazzetta Dello Sport claim that discussions between Arsenal and Roma have been progressing well and both sides are leaning towards a kind of swap deal.

Arsenal value Mkhitaryan at around £13m (€14.4m) and Roma want up to £36m (€40m) for Kluivert, meaning the Italian side would make about £20m (€22.2)on the swap deal.

Arsenal are “ready to pay” the asking price for Kluivert, who is the son of Dutch legend Patrick Kluivert.

Manchester United have been linked with Kluivert in the past and the 21-year-old reportedly turned down a move to Old Trafford to join Roma in 2018.

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN Network is the first Armenian online news and analytical agency and one of the most cited Armenian informational resources worldwide.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.