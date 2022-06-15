Pentagon Says Preparing For Climate Change Impacts

By DoD News

By David Vergun

Advertisement

Climate change has serious implications for national security, said the Defense Department’s chief sustainability officer and senior advisor for climate.

Joe Bryan joined a panel discussion yesterday on “U.S. Climate Security Investments: Changing Plans into Actions” at a virtual Center for Climate and Security event.

“Climate change is dramatically increasing the demand for military operations and, at the same time, impacting our readiness and our ability to meet those demands while imposing unsustainable costs on the department,” he said.

Among the global effects of climate change are a warmer climate; changing precipitation patterns; and, more frequent, intense and unpredictable extreme weather.

Besides climate impacts on the physical environment, climate change is altering technology and markets as the world adjusts to the reality and a rapidly advancing energy transition, he said.

Advertisement

Climate change also affects the militaries of allies and partners, as well as competitors and adversaries. The nations that are most resilient and best able to manage the effects of climate change will secure an advantage, Bryan said.

For the U.S. military to maintain its advantage, it will need to continue investing in items that mitigate the effects of climate change, he said.

As such, the department’s portion of President Joe Biden’s fiscal year 2023 budget request makes significant new investments that will make installations and operations more resilient to climate change and increase operational capability, he said.

“Our climate investments are not only aligned with mission objectives, increasing resiliency and enhancing combat capability, but those investments are absolutely necessary for future mission success,” he said.

Bryan provided an overview of DOD’s portion of the budget request related to climate change initiatives:

$2 billion investment for installation resiliency and adaptation, including $550 million for the Energy Resilience and Conservation Improvement Program.

$20 million in contingency preparedness that includes incorporating climate risk scenarios in war games and exercises, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and defense support to civil authorities’ activities.

Nearly $250 million in operational energy and buying power to improve the efficiency of operational platforms while increasing their capability and mitigating logistics risk.

More than $800 million in science and technology investments that includes hybrid tactical vehicles, to enhance capability like extended range and persistence and provide silent watch. It also includes investments in new technologies like blended wing body aircraft, which have the potential to increase range and payload while improving efficiency.

“These investments … put us in a position to make real progress against our climate and mission objectives,” he said.