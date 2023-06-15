Four More Allies Join NATO’s Multinational Ammunition Warehousing Initiative

By Eurasia Review

Bulgaria, Denmark, Germany and Luxembourg joined NATO’s Multinational Ammunition Warehousing Initiative (MAWI) on Thursday (15 June 2023). MAWI plays a key role for enabling the pre-positioning of adequate munition stockpiles in support of NATO’s multinational battlegroups on the Alliance’s eastern flank.

In response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Allies decided to reinforce the four existing multinational battlegroups in the eastern part of the Alliance, and add four more. Allies are also working to preposition more arms and equipment, to remain prepared for any potential threat.

“Enhancing NATO’s deterrence and defence posture will only be possible if our troops are adequately supported and supplied. We have all been brutally reminded in the past year of the importance of ammunition supplies for our armed forces. The Multinational Ammunition Warehousing Initiative – or MAWI for short – is precisely designed to ensure that our soldiers have access to the right quantities of munitions in the right locations,” said Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană, as he welcomed the four new participants to the initiative.

This brings the list of MAWI participants to 23 Allies, together with invitee Sweden, as well as the NATO Support and Procurement Agency.