Iran’s President Raisi Visits Cuba

By Tasnim News Agency

The president of Iran traveled to Cuba on the final leg of a three-nation tour of Latin America.

President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage arrived in Havana on Wednesday night, after visiting Venezuela and Nicaragua.

In a post on his Twitter account on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian described Iran and Cuba as pioneers of development of regional convergence.

He said Iran and Cuba can provide opportunities for each other for presence in the coalitions formed in the two sides of the world.

“The focus of cooperation (between Iran and Cuba) would be on biotechnological, technical, medical and energy fields,” Amirabdollahian stated.

In comments before commencing his tour on Monday, President Raisi hailed the strategic ties between Iran and independent countries in Latin America, saying what the Islamic Republic has in common with them is the spirit of resistance against the hegemonic powers.