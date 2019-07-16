IRGC Navy Upgrades Warfare Defense Equipment

By Tasnim News Agency

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy took possession of a series of new equipment used for defense in modern warfare.

In a ceremony in Iran’s southern city of Shiraz on Monday, the IRGC Navy received the modern warfare defense equipment, including apparatuses used for detection, pollution reduction, and protection against chemical, biological and radiological weapons.

Addressing the event, IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri described Iran as one of the biggest victims of chemical weapons, saying many Iranian soldiers and civilians in the border areas were killed or injured by the chemical weapons that the Ba’athist regime of Iraq used in the war against Iran in the 1980s.

In addition to the ceremony, the Defense Ministry opened an exhibition in Shiraz to display the Iranian products used for defense in modern warfare.

In comments in November 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei urged the Iranian Armed Forces to boost their military capabilities and preparedness in such a way that the enemies would not ever dare think of threaten the country.

Pointing to the plots that the enemies and rivals have hatched against the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized the necessity to step up extraordinary efforts in all areas, as in the Navy, to thwart the hostile plots and compensate for the shortcomings.